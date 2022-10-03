Dr. Suresh Koneru at Advanced Concepts in Plastic Surgery, PA is pleased to be the first Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in San Antonio to offer the new EMSCULPT NEO to help build muscle and reduce fat completely noninvasively.
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Suresh Koneru at Advanced Concepts in Plastic Surgery, PA, is pleased to be the first Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in San Antonio to offer the new EMSCULPT NEO to help build muscle and reduce fat completely noninvasively. This novel device is approved for use on the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, and arms. With the new flank applicator available this Fall, the love handles and obliques can also be treated.
The NEO differs from the classic Emsculpt machine in that it not only builds muscle but reduces more fat. The addition of RF energy to the treatments works to stimulate blood flow in the muscle and reduce the thickness of fat. In clinical studies, the NEO has shown a 30% reduction of fat 3 months following treatment AND an increase of muscle volume by 25%.
The treatment involves a 30-minute session to treat each muscle group. Typically, patients require 4 to 6 weekly sessions to achieve a result and can do maintenance treatments as needed to maintain their muscle tone. The NEO uses HIFEM+ energy to stimulate muscle with uniform contractions up to 20,000 times a session. This high-intensity magnetic energy works to build muscle at an intensity that cannot be reached with a regular workout. By adding the RF energy, the muscle is heated just like during a pre-workout warm up, and the muscle becomes more receptive to stimulation and growth.
The other benefit of RF energy is that it heats the fatty tissue overlying the muscle to a target temperature at which the fat cells begin to die. This process is known as apoptosis and is what we have been achieving with Coolsculpting since 2010. Advanced Concepts was the first in San Antonio and South Texas to offer this innovative technology. Now, as a leader in cutting-edge Plastic Surgery treatments, Advanced Concepts is proud to be the first Board Certified Plastic Surgeon's office in the area to offer another non-invasive alternative for patients who wish to reduce fat and build muscle.
"I believe it is important to offer a variety of options for patients interested in body contouring," said Dr. Koneru. "The great advantage of seeing a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon is that patients have the opportunity to learn about and choose the right option to help them achieve the results they desire." If all a surgeon offers is surgery, patients may unnecessarily undergo surgery when they could have been treated non-invasively and minimized their recovery time. Alternatively, if a patient is seen at a med spa that does not have the ability to do surgery, patients may unnecessarily undergo multiple costly treatments with little to no effect. Dr. Koneru states, "We listen to our patients' goals and craft a treatment plan that will work best for them. Sometimes it's a non-invasive option, and sometimes it's a surgical option, but often it is a combination of both surgical and non-invasive treatments."
To learn more about the EMSCULPT NEO, interested patients are encouraged to attend a special Open House at Advanced Concepts in Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 4-7 pm. There will be special Event Only pricing as well as raffle prizes and demonstrations. To RSVP and for more details, call 210-499-5900. There is also a short video demonstrating the Mechanism of Action, https://youtu.be/beifltPGdOI.
Dr. Koneru is constantly researching new advances in Plastic Surgery and chooses to work with premier providers – those who provide the very best products and services, hold the highest standards, and offer both industry and customer support. He has been a pioneer in the adoption and use of devices like CoolSculpting, Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction, RF Microneedling, Evoke, and Ulthera.
Advanced Concepts in Plastic Surgery treats plastic surgery patients in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and other cities in Central and South Texas. They offer a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures to help reduce fat, contour, and tighten.
For more information about EMSCULPT NEO or to schedule a personal consultation, please call 210-499-5900 or visit the website.
About Dr. Koneru
Dr. Suresh Koneru is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who has been in private practice in San Antonio since 1996. He is fully trained in all aspects of modern plastic and reconstructive surgery, including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, breast surgery (including breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction), suction-assisted lipectomy (liposuction), body contouring (tummy tuck, belt lipectomy, post massive weight loss surgery), and laser procedures. In addition, he has a special interest in non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.
Licensed in Texas, Dr. Koneru is a Past President of the San Antonio International Society of Plastic Surgeons. He has been named a Top Doctor by U.S. News & World Report, a member of Texas SuperDoctors Hall of Fame as seen in Texas Monthly magazine, Scene in S.A. Monthly's Top Doctors, and America's Top Plastic Surgeons by Consumers' Research Council of America. Visit http://www.DrKoneru.com for more information.
