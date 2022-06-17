Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announces the grand opening of Navarro Ranch, a new single-family home community situated just outside of Northeast New Braunfels, 14 miles from downtown San Marcos and conveniently located between San Antonio and Austin. Homes at Navarro Ranch will range from 1,016 to 3,013 square feet, with two to five bedrooms and two to four baths. The community offers the winning combination of a low-maintenance lifestyle and beautiful, affordable homes.