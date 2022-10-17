Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held Managing Director Shirley Webster, is scheduled to speak on Patent Damages at UT Law's 27th Annual Advanced Patent Law Institute.
The UT Advanced Patent Law Institute highlights the latest developments in patent law and features a sophisticated array of prosecution and litigation topics. Ms. Webster, an intellectual property economic damages expert, joins a nationally recognized faculty, including senior IP counsel of major corporations, outside counsel, and other litigation experts from around the nation.
Ms. Webster's panel, The Ins and Outs of Patent Damages, provides an important update on patent damages, including current hot-button issues that may (or may not) trigger limitations to damages testimony.
The UT Law's 27th Annual Advanced Patent Law Institute will be held in Austin, Texas on October 20-21, 2022. To learn more about the event or to register for either the in-person event or the live webcast, sponsored by Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, please visit UT Law CLE (utcle.org)
Ms. Webster consults on intellectual property matters, providing analysis of economic damages, as well as expert testimony. These matters have included patent infringement, consideration of both reasonable royalties and lost profits, trade secret misappropriation, trademark infringement, gray market goods litigation, copyright litigation; valuation of intellectual property; and assistance in intellectual property licensing strategy. Ms. Webster also provides analyses in intellectual property matters before the International Trade Commission with regard to domestic industry, exclusion orders, and patent misuse. Her work in patent infringement damages matters has included both utility patents and design patents.
"As a graduate of UT Austin, I value the opportunity to serve on the Institute Planning Committee and Faculty for this informative industry event." Ms. Webster adds, "I am looking forward to sharing my experience in the area of economic damages determination with the attendees, both in person and via the event webcast."
Ms. Webster also provides financial analyses, consulting services and expert witness testimony on a variety of other types of litigation matters, including antitrust cases, breach of contract cases, product liability cases, fraud/misappropriations, franchisor/franchisee and distributor disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, ERISA, personal injury/wrongful death, termination, and dissident shareholder actions.
Her experience includes consulting to both small firms and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including energy, chemicals, medical products, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, consumer products, manufacturing, software, banks and financial institutions, and semiconductors.
About Ocean Tomo
Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, and Advisory services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.
Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. courts, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on questions relating to intellectual property economics. The firm's professionals have provided expert opinions on IP valuation, reasonable royalty, lost profits, price erosion, commercial success, corrective advertising, creditor allocations, business licensing terms including RAND obligations, venture financing, and equities of a potential injunction. The firm's experience extends to commercial disputes, domestic and foreign, as well as policy issues affecting international technology transfer and economic matters before the International Trade Commission.
Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Our services are built upon more than three decades of experience assessing intellectual property in the most rigorous of venues.
Subsidiaries of the firm include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer. As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.
