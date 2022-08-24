This new program is set to increase access to clinical trials, and treatments for common skin conditions - directly improving the lives of millions dealing with life-changing conditions.
DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With skin diseases affecting one in three Americans at any given time, U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the leading and largest dermatology groups in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year, announced today that they will be launching their Research Institute. This new program will increase access to otherwise unavailable treatments for various impactful dermatological diseases including, but not limited to psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, prurigo nodularis, hidradenitis suppurativa, bullous pemphigoid, congenital ichthyoses, and non-melanoma skin cancers.
The U.S. Dermatology Partners Research Institute is currently involved in three types of clinical trials: observational studies, interventional, and device trials. The goal of these clinical trials is to assist in the discovery of more safe and accurate diagnostic testing capabilities, prognostic testing capabilities, and patient-centered therapeutic options. This new program will facilitate breakthroughs in the science of prognosis and individualized 'precision' medicine, allowing for a better understanding of disease characteristics, and treatments at the patient-specific level.
"Our goal is to increase the treatments that our clinical team can incorporate into their practices and provide our patients with advanced dermatologic care that can help improve their health and quality of life," said Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners, Paul Singh. "We're proud to spearhead this program that'll help us further our mission while advancing the field of medical dermatology."
Led by Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, the Research Institute is centrally supported by an experienced team enabling the healthcare organization to streamline trial startup and conduct multi-site trials. The organization's clinical trial management capabilities include reporting via a centralized electronic database to allow trial sponsors to access real-time data from the studies.
"Providing access to meaningful interventions that would not otherwise be available for dermatologic diseases of grave consequence continues to be an exciting aspect of our clinical care," said Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Not only is it incredibly rewarding to facilitate substantial improvement in disease, but in doing so we are also breaking down barriers to care. Being able to deliver these options, while allowing for the development of scientific proof required to ultimately reach millions of others, is both a privilege and responsibility we don't take lightly."
The research centers will collaborate with innovative pharmaceutical companies through industry-sponsored clinical studies that involve new treatment agents as well as available medications. Through the Research Institute, U.S. Dermatology Partners will leverage their vast network of patients, clinical team, and board-certified physicians to advance the field of medical dermatology. U.S. Dermatology Partners has participated in 50 trials in 2022, and currently, there are 35 active trials across the organization.
To learn more about the ongoing clinical trials at U.S. Dermatology Partners visit clinicaltrials.usdermatologypartners.com
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year with nearly 100 locations across eight states. U.S. Dermatology Partners patients have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network and benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
