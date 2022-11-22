Research firm estimates there are more than 700,000 multifamily properties across the US
DALLAS , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its 2023 event schedule for its executive conferences, including the inaugural conference Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living on April 17-18. The research firm reports annual home service spending is $340 billion in the United States across home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services. In addition, the firm estimates there are more than 700,000 multifamily properties in the US, which represents a growing market for broadband, smart solutions, and technology integration and services. Currently 30% of US internet households live in multi-dwelling (MDU) housing.
Parks Associates' 2023 conferences include a mix of in-person and quarterly virtual sessions, providing ongoing research insights and networking opportunities. "Our events help the industry best understand the next stages of growth," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We are so excited about our 2023 plans, spotlighting all areas of our research work."
- February 13-15 Smart Energy Summit, In-Person | Omni Hotel Austin, Texas
- June 15 Solar Power: Transformation of Home Energy
- August 17 State of the Home Energy Management Market
- November 9 Distributed Energy Management
2022 Smart Energy Summit sponsors were Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.
- April 17-18 Smart Spaces, In-Person | Granite Hotel, Plano Texas
- July 20 PropTech Market Evolution: Senior and Student Housing
- October 5 Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value
- November 30 Investment and Expansion in Smart Spaces
Sponsors for Smart Spaces include Vantiva, ADT Multifamly, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Cox Communities, Nice Group, Rapid Response Monitoring, Homebase, and Cooktop Safety.
- March 2 New Market Segments: Consumers and the Smart Home
- May 23-25 CONNECTIONS™, In-Person | Omni Hotel Frisco, Frisco TX
- July 20 New Era of Home Services
- October 5 State of the Home Security Market
CONNECTIONS™ 2022 sponsors included Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, a RealPage Company, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.
- January 26 Connected Health Innovation: Devices and Services
- March 30 Virtual Care: Current and Future Demand
- August Connected Health Summit, In-Person | San Diego, California
- November 9 Health and Home: Modern Lifestyles
2022 Connected Health Summit sponsors included ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, Becklar, and Independa.
- January 26 Explosion of Activity: the OTT Streaming Market
- June 15 Advertising and Live Content: Measurements and Investments
- October 5 Consumer Engagement and Data Analytics
- December Future of Video, In-Person| Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, CA
2022 Future of Video sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS.
To request information, please contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, and custom marketing services. http://www.parksassociates.com
Rosimely Sera
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-research-firm-parks-associates-announces-2023-executive-conferences-on-the-connected-consumer-and-smart-building-markets-covering-smart-home-energy-health-and-video-301685124.html
SOURCE Parks Associates