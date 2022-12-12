TotalCX Recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions
HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named TotalCX as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
InteractiveTel's award-winning TotalCX Customer Experience solutions suite combines AI and automation with people power to help automotive dealers accelerate decision-making, resulting in better service, faster sales, and more satisfied customers. The TotalCX end-to-end sales and service intelligence engine works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including InteractiveTel's Hosted PBX.
"I'm truly honored to receive the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. I'm so proud of the innovative and customer-focused team that developed – and continues to improve – such an impactful product for businesses," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel. "Our focus is to continue to create customer experience solutions that are a first in the automotive industry and to launch our solutions within other verticals soon."
"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with InteractiveTel's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from InteractiveTel."
About InteractiveTel
Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary TotalCX Customer Experience Platform combines AI and automation technology with people power to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes and industries. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
InteractiveTel Contact:
Leez May
Marketing Operations Manager
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
###
Media Contact
Leez May, InteractiveTel, 6233859891, lmay@interactivetel.com
SOURCE InteractiveTel