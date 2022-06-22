'You're on, Cowboy! Lessons learned from taking risks, taking names and knowing when to fold.' released
AMARILLO, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I did not want this book to be about me but about all of the people who had an influence on my life and the stories around those people. I wanted to share my lessons learned, both good and bad, the fun I had, the failures, the heartaches and to a lesser extent, some of the successes. but as I began writing, I realized how many unique experiences I've been fortunate to have could benefit a larger audience," Jerry Hodge states.
In "You're on, Cowboy! Lessons learned from taking risks, taking names and knowing when to fold." (published by Archway Publishing), Hodge shares the valuable lessons he learned in life and business, from growing a single pharmacy into a national brand, to a life in local politics and community leadership, to ranching in the Panhandle and finding the love of his life after two unsuccessful marriages. Readers will be entertained and uplifted by his humorous anecdotes about great friendships and taking big risks that panned out with big wins. They will also learn from his losses, the mistakes he has made and from the brilliant advice imparted to him by the most important people in his life.
'This book will appeal to a wider audience as it's a unique blend between fun anecdotes about some of the most colorful people I've met, ranching in Texas, marriage and family, tactical business advice and my encounter with a cancer diagnosis that shifted my perspective on life," Hodge says. "While the experiences I've had may be time-stamped to an earlier generation, the lessons I've learned are timeless. Older generations will value this book because they will identify with some of our shares experiences, and younger generations will gain valuable insight into how to build a life from the ground up."
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Hodge answers, "I hope readers feel inspired to overcome obstacles, do business with integrity, hold close the ones they love the most, and remember to have fun." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831933-youre-on-cowboy
"You're on, Cowboy! Lessons learned from taking risks, taking names and knowing when to fold."
By Jerry Hodge
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781665708746
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 781665708739
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Jerry Hodge lives in Amarillo, Texas, where he has been a successful businessman and community leader. An Oklahoma native, Hodge moved to Amarillo the summer before his sophomore high school year and later received his pharmacy degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He purchased a local pharmacy in Amarillo in 1966 and turned it into a multi-million-dollar national business by the time he sold it in 2014. He also served as Amarillo mayor and a board member of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. After selling his company, he and his wife Margaret have been involved in philanthropic efforts to help Amarillo and the state of Texas. He was named 2018 Man of the Year by the Amarillo Globe-News.
