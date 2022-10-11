Now through Pork Rind Appreciation Day, fans are invited to enter by picking the pro-football team they think will get the most sacks during the following week’s games! Each week, one randomly selected entry will win a case of pork rinds for every sack their selected team has made. Every entry is also a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 and a year’s worth of pork rinds! Fans are encouraged to visit PorkRindAppreciationDay.com.