AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Communicating with customers has never been easier as text messaging / text alerts marketing allows businesses to reach a larger audience and communicate with customized messages through SMS and short codes. This is especially important given a 98% open rate compared to emails at 20%. TrueDialog, an SMS leader, offers three benefits of text messaging marketing to build business.
With 97% of people in the U.S. owning a smartphone and 70% of mobile phone owners spending three-to-six hours daily on their phones, text message marketing is the effective mobile marketing tool for businesses to connect and engage customers.
Three Key Benefits of Text Messaging Marketing
- Improves customers' experience. Businesses benefit from text messaging marketing's quickness, accessibility and capacity to expand operations. It allows for two-way interactions bridging the gap between buyers' in-person and online buying habits. 54% of customers like receiving text message promotions with only 11% of businesses using it.
- Enables real-time customer communications. Customers who receive text messages read them quickly as individuals check their mobile phones 47 times daily. With special offers, text messaging provides a better chance for customers to see and act quickly.
- Improves personal customer interactions. People text to connect with family and friends so their phones are frequently with them. As texting is personal, text messaging marketing connects a brand with its most engaged customers.
What to look for in a SMS Messaging Platform.
When looking for an easy-to-use SMS marketing platform, look for one that offers mass and one-to-one texting capabilities, fast implementation and easy administrator controls. It should offer enterprise-level features at a low cost with high deliverability rates. Ultimately, the platform should make it easy for businesses to simply create and send test messages to customers.
