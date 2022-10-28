Brian Huddleston brings over a decade of engineering experience to the company
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the leading lifestyle service provider, today welcomed Brian Huddleston as the company's Senior VP of Engineering. Brian's decade of engineering experience includes executive level positions at high growth companies including as the SVP of Engineering at digital health company One Drop and as the Senior Director of Development at Sprinklr. Brian is based in Austin, TX and is also a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin.
"Spruce has a unique opportunity to advance tech features in the amenity space and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Brian Huddleston, Senior VP of Engineering at Spruce. "I will be focused on driving innovation at Spruce to ensure the company delivers on a convenient and intuitive experience for our customers," said Huddleston.
Innovation within the apartment amenity industry has become crucial as the pandemic accelerated renter's desires for more convenient amenities that align with their interests and trends. In fact, recent research from Spruce found that 95% of participants agree that when selecting an apartment, finding one in a multifamily community that offers opt-in access to onsite lifestyle services (such as housekeeping and pet care) is important to them.
"Brian will bring the experience we need to continue building best in class product offerings for our communities," said Steve Pho, CEO at Spruce. "The needs of today's communities continue to evolve and it is great to know that with Brian on board, we'll be ready to adapt and meet those ever changing demands."
Spruce now serves over 750,000 apartments across the nation, ensuring that residents have quick access to vetted, insured housekeeping services quickly through its on-demand app. This latest hire reflects Spruce's continued and rapid business momentum. The company recently announced its partnership with Bainbridge Companies, Series B funding of $26M, and key growth hires on the sales team, with Aaron Davis as the Regional Sales Director for the West Coast market and Julie Elkins as the new Senior Regional Sales Director for the Southern market.
To see current open roles at Spruce, please visit https://getspruce.com/careers/.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Housekeeping, Chores, Pet Care, and Laundry to residents at more than 2,500 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has almost 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
