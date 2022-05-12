Rock Solid unveils OnePlatform, renames PrimeGov and Public Records Request solution
AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Solid Technology, a leading SaaS software company providing citizen engagement solutions that help local government and their communities work as one, today announced the completion of a major rebranding of their product lines. After last year's acquisition of PrimeGov and the subsequent Public Records Request solution launch, Rock Solid Technology is now consolidating branding for better cohesion between all Rock Solid solutions.
PrimeGov, the leading end-to-end solution to optimize and digitize the legislative management process will become OneMeeting and the public records requests solution becomes OneRequest. The unified Rock Solid Technology suite, OnePlatform, combines the capabilities of OneMeeting, OneView and OneRequest, creating a powerful citizen engagement platform for local governments. This purpose-built citizen engagement platform unlocks the potential of municipal governments and delivers both operational efficiency and transparency while fostering civic engagement.
"PrimeGov's meeting and agenda management, combined with Rock Solid's CRM and service request solution, have already proven to be a successful combination" said Tom Spengler, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Solid. "OneMeeting is a new name, but the PrimeGov mission of empowering local government professionals remains the same. We'll move forward aligned under the Rock Solid branding, and together we can now provide a platform solution that helps municipalities not only address the challenges they face today, but also thrive in the years to come."
Rock Solid's OnePlatform empowers city and municipal leaders to digitally bridge the engagement gap between residents and their local government. It offers products that are secure, flexible, and work together to drive informed, impactful decisions.
- OneView—Automated workflows for service requests allow citizens to engage from their phones, capturing data in a full-featured constituent relationship manager (CRM).
- OneMeeting—Collaboration around legislative management that ensures public meetings run smoothly and residents stay engaged and informed.
- OneRequest— Every step of the records request process is simplified by providing online request portals, automating workflows and easily communicating with requesters.
With the challenges local governments are facing today only becoming more complex, Rock Solid ensures that municipalities are able to continue to improve efficiencies and provide better service to their residents. Citizens can easily engage with their city or municipality, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in their town; happy, engaged citizens positively impact the community as a whole.
OnePlatform is the citizen engagement platform that ties technology together, helping citizens and local governments work as one.
ONE COMMUNITY. Working together to build a digital bridge between local government and residents.
ONE GOVERNMENT. A unified, single platform that brings all departments and systems together.
ONE EXPERIENCE. A resident engagement portal for all requests, interactions, and transactions.
ONE SOURCE. Consolidated data facilitates informed decisions and simplified transparency.
ONE PARTNER. A resource who understands the world of local government.
Visit http://www.rocksolid.com to explore the new naming and OnePlatform capabilities.
About Rock Solid Technology, Inc.
Founded in 1994, with offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Austin, TX, Rock Solid is a SaaS service provider that helps local governments and their citizens work as one. As a trusted government partner for 25+ years, Rock Solid uses technology to create products that streamline internal local government processes and help municipalities better engage their citizens. From legislative management to public records requests and citizen relationship management, Rock Solid's OnePlatform helps local governments operate more efficiently and improve civic engagement.
Media Contact
Tina Burgess, Rock Solid Technology, 1 480-267-9008, tburgess@rocksolid.com
SOURCE Rock Solid Technology