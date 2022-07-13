The Garden Homes will add an additional 77 homes to the 550+ acre development
SCHERTZ, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Crossvine, a mixed-use master-planned community located in Schertz, TX, announces availability of the community's new garden homes, which will add 77 homes to the 550-acre development. Pre-sales for the garden homes are already underway.
The 77 stand-alone homes will offer smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools and other outdoor spaces popular with current residents. The design of the homes contributes to the community's continued mission to provide residents with the space and amenities to spend time together and build relationships with neighbors.
"We are thrilled to get started on this next phase of The Crossvine and to bring in more aspects of new urbanism into the development," said Bradley Bechtol, Manager of Schertz 1518, Ltd., developers of The Crossvine. "The highly anticipated garden homes will be a welcome new addition to The Crossvine, especially for younger families and retired veterans who are looking to buy homes with yards that are easy to maintain within our unique master-planned community."
The Garden Homes will range in size from 1,375 to 2,400 sq ft and will be priced starting in the low $400s. The architecture of the Garden Homes will add variety to the neighborhood while maintaining the classic Texas-heritage style emblematic of existing homes within The Crossvine community.
The Garden Homes will be built by David Weekley Homes and Scott Felder Homes. David Weekley's six available floor plans include styles with 2-4 bedrooms and 2-2.5 baths. The Scott Felder homes will also come in six floor plans with 2-4 bedrooms and 2-3 baths. All homes will include two-car garages accessed from a rear alley and front porches facing central greenbelts.
In 2021, The Crossvine added more amenities to the neighborhood, including a community garden, two bocce ball courts and picnic tables under 100-year old oaks, and the continuation of trails, lending libraries and mail kiosks as trailheads. These complement the existing pool, pavilion, amphitheater and multiple parks already enjoyed by the community. The Crossvine recently worked with the City of Schertz Parks Department to build a basketball/pickle ball court at Heritage Oaks Park.
For more information about the Garden Homes, visit https://www.thecrossvine.com/garden-homes.
To learn more about The Crossvine, visit http://www.thecrossvine.com/.
ABOUT THE CROSSVINE
Located in Schertz, Texas, just northeast of San Antonio, The Crossvine is a 550+ acre mixed-use, master-planned community. The Crossvine is envisioned as a vibrant, diverse neighborhood appealing to people in various stages of life: professionals, young families, empty-nesters and retirees. Residential development at The Crossvine will include traditional single-family homes, garden homes, townhomes, multi-family clusters, and independent and assisted living facilities, alongside commercial areas comprising neighborhood services, retail, municipal, and potential medical uses. The project's developer has worked closely with the City of Schertz to create a community that fits in with the area's rural setting while responding to its need for responsible growth.
Media Contact
Sabrina Núñez, lookthinkmake, 512.765.9543, sabrina@lookthinkmake.com
SOURCE The Crossvine