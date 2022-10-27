Workers' compensation expert to participate in discussion on strategies to improve return-to-work outcomes
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces one of its resident workers' compensation experts, Dave Kukielka, will participate in a panel discussion at the Sapiens North America Customer Summit 2022 happening on November 7-9, 2022 in Washington, D.C. This event offers three days of educational sessions and immersive workshops that bring together workers' compensation insurance professionals to network and share ideas with Sapiens' product teams and users.
Mr. Kukielka will join the panel, "Coach's Message! Workers' Compensation Panel Discussion," on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. (ET). This session will address issues important to the workers' compensation industry including how to expedite claim decisions, improve the coordination of care for injured workers, and help improve return-to-work probability. Mr. Kukielka will share how ODG has partnered with Sapiens to provide risk scoring, return-to-work durations, cost calculations, and automation/adjudication of bill reviews.
"It is so important to partner with other leaders in the workers' compensation insurance industry as we are all focused on creating solutions to improve the customer experience," said Kukielka. "I am looking forward to sharing how ODG's evidence-based solutions can help Sapiens' customers effectively return people to health and productivity."
Dave Kukielka has over 13 years of experience in the disability and workers' compensation insurance industry. He has worked in many different roles, including editorial support for the development of evidence-based guidelines, business analyst, and account management.
For those interested in attending the Sapiens North America Customer Summit 2022, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://web.cvent.com/event/f8d68c04-0c11-487c-8458-583a8e67ec08/summary.
###
About ODG
ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support payers, providers, employers, and auto insurers in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.
About MCG
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move people toward health. MCG's transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers, and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
Media Contact
Arri Burgess, MCG Health, (206) 389-5405, arri.burgess@mcg.com
SOURCE MCG Health