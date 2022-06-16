Author reminds readers of the wonderful things brown can be and to love people for who they are
ANNA, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a former childhood educator of many years, author Kerissa G. Poss often heard kids coloring describe the color brown as "ugly, dirty, or too dark." Poss, a woman of color, recalled her own dislike of using brown as a child in her art projects or self-portraits.
Now seeing brown for its beauty, Poss set out to change the stigma surrounding the color amongst kids and help them to see brown in a different way. Eventually, this led Poss to take her message out of the classroom and into her new children's book, "Brown Is Beautiful."
"I hope to encourage children of every color to see how special they are and to embrace their uniqueness," said Poss, "especially brown little boys and girls, who need to know that they are beautiful the way they are."
Within the pages of her book, Poss showcases things people love that encompass the color brown. Whether a friendly dog's wagging tail, a tasty bite of chocolate, or the strong bark of a tree, Poss hopes to encourage her readers to embrace brown, through a meaningful discussion about acceptance of all colorful backgrounds.
"By making a heavy topic light and fun for kids," Poss said, "it makes tough conversations much easier, while positively providing a solution to a problem. I want kids to be excited to use the color brown and enjoy the beauty of it."
"Brown Is Beautiful"
By Kerissa G. Poss
ISBN: 978-1665720717 (softcover); 978-1665720717 (Electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Kerissa G. Poss was once a little brown girl who ignored the brown crayon in her crayon box. After almost a decade of experience in early childhood education, she is now a woman who uses a box full of different shades of brown crayons. She resides in Texas with her biggest cheerleader, her husband, Dan. To learn more, please visit: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840872-brown-is-beautiful
