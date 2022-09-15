Sibme's milestone anniversary arrives in tandem with ranking among top growing companies in the United States
HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sibme, a leading education technology platform empowering educators through personalized professional development and coaching, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a highly regarded Inc. 5000 ranking. This widely-recognized list acknowledges the fastest-growing private companies across the nation that cumulatively brought in over 1.1 million new jobs and $317.5 billion in revenue.
"Sibme and its employees are honored to be recognized in this prestigious industry list," Dave Wakefield, CEO of Sibme, stated. "While the state of education continues to evolve, our philosophy remains constant - providing the best possible products and resources to our customers to help them ensure an outstanding teacher in every classroom."
This announcement comes in tandem with Sibme celebrating its 10th anniversary. Having evolved from a video-annotation tool to a full-featured web and mobile professional learning and collaboration platform, Sibme saw a growth rate of 203% in just the last year, achieving a rank of 2,749 out of the 5,000 companies in overall growth. Sibme was also honored to earn the rank of 50 out of 86 within the education sector.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
Sibme's products continue to grow with additions and enhancements such as a chat feature, goalsetting, web-conference event hosting, appointment booking, document annotation, and more. These features support the full range of professional learning and collaboration needs for educators with utility that extends to other fields.
About Sibme
Sibme's mission is to impact student success by combining innovative, user-friendly technology solutions, implementation expertise, and ongoing support and partnership to connect educators and transform the way they learn and grow professionally. Sibme was founded in 2013 by David Wakefield, a Houston-area teacher. Since then, Sibme has helped thousands of current and future teachers in schools throughout the world. Sibme is proud to support the work of schools in major school districts and charter networks around the country. http://sibme.com/
