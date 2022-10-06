Top rated law firm expanding to better serve the Texas community
CORPUS CRISTI, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, have opened offices in San Antonio and Goliad, Texas. The law firm has been based in Corpus Christi since 2009.
In San Antonio, the new office can be found at 6011 N. Broadway; in Goliad, 134 W. End Street. Reagan Sahadi, the Founder of The Sahadi Legal Group, has ties to both communities and would like to bring the legal expertise of his team to the areas where he has identified tremendous need.
"We just love the community of Goliad and the surrounding area and to the extent we are able to do so, we will always help this community," said Sahadi, whose wife was raised in the area. "We have also received a number of calls from clients in San Antonio, and recognize that our services will be put to good use there."
Sahadi Legal Group has a history of extraordinary verdicts and settlements in commercial motor vehicle wrecks and has seen an influx of activity in both San Antonio and Goliad. The need for highly skilled personal injury lawyers in both cities has increased in recent years, and Sahadi felt compelled to step in and bring justice to those who are suffering.
Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Upon graduating from the University of Houston Law Center, he moved back to Corpus Christi where he joined Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick, and subsequently Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair LLP. His practice focused on a range of cases including truck accidents, product liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.
Eventually, he formed Sahadi Legal Group to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has had overwhelming success litigating cases throughout the nation and has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients - including the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history.
Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list.
For more information please visit http://www.sahadilegal.com
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded by Reagan Sahadi on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.
The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. http://www.sahadilegal.com
