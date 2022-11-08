Certified since 2020, the renewal demonstrates that Quantic Wenzel has implemented a Quality Management System with processes that support its objectives to define and deliver the future of mission-critical electronics.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantic Wenzel, an industry leader in crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies, announced the successful renewal of its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification. The extensive review process took place throughout October and was performed by the Performance Review Institute Registrar (PRI), an accredited certification body.
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standard is based upon various quality management principles, including a strong commitment to customer service, high functioning organizational management, a processed approach, and a commitment continual improvement.
"At Quantic Wenzel quality assurance is everyone's responsibility," said Karen Ulferts, Quality Assurance Manager. "Since 1978 our team has had a strong commitment to deliver the utmost in quality assurance. ISO standards give our team the structure and tools needed to ensure that our frequency solutions not only meet but exceed our customers' requirements."
Quantic Wenzel is pioneering the next-generation of radio frequency microwave solutions to address market requirements for high-stability, ultra-low phase noise frequency solutions for mission-critical defense, RADAR, space, and commercial applications. Earlier this year Quantic Wenzel announced its first SOSA aligned 3U OpenVPX frequency source. The new frequency source features low-g sensitivity and has a fixed frequency range of 100 MHz to 18 GHz.
Media Contact
William Walsh, Quantic Wenzel, 1 5128352038, william.walsh@wenzel.com
SOURCE Quantic Wenzel