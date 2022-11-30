RealtyBees today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealtyBees today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that RealtyBees, a company that educates clients on industry and financial opportunities with a level of care usually reserved for family, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
RealtyBees was founded by husband-and-wife real estate duo Mickey Bellows and Trish Bellows. The Bellowses bring nearly 30 years of combined experience to their launch alongside an abundance of industry designations and recognition that includes numerous best-of awards from 360 West and D magazines. The pair generated over $21 million in sales in 2021, contributing to an impressive $100 million over the past five years. RealtyBees, the Bellowses' latest venture, serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region, including Denton, Tarrant, Collin, Wise, Rockwall, Parker, Cooke, and Ellis counties.
"RealtyBees will allow us to further build upon our clients' successes and free us from the constraints of the big-box brokerages," Trish Bellows said. Mickey Bellows added, "This way, we're in control of every aspect of our offering, so we can build a business that serves our clients without restrictions."
Partnering with Side will ensure RealtyBees remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting RealtyBees with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, RealtyBees will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions offer the integrated systems and support we want as we move into this new phase," Mickey Bellows said. Trish Bellows added, "Our alliance also enables us to implement sound business advice, improve our processes with best-in-class systems, and partner with a fantastic network of Side agents."
About RealtyBees
With nearly 30 years of combined real estate experience, powerhouse duo Mickey Bellows and Trish Bellows established RealtyBees on a foundation of accolades, distinctions, industry designations, and — most of all — a mammoth legacy of client trust and appreciation. The pair's two-for-one presence translates to a double-duty team that centers on helping clients find a home they love and build wealth for a lifetime. RealtyBees is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, and serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Denton, Tarrant, Collin, Wise, Rockwall, Parker, Cooke, and Ellis counties. For more information, visit http://www.therealtybees.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their businesses, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
