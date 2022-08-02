This coveted award acknowledges the significant contribution of BookLawyer as a free legal information resource that is increasing access to justice for all.
DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neal Nagely, CEO and founder of the free legal information site BookLawyer.com, was recently named to the 2022 Fastcase 50. This annual recognition, which began in 2011, honors the "smartest, most courageous innovators, techies, visionaries, and leaders" in the legal arena.
"When we look back at the pandemic era, we will see it as a great reset in our attitudes and assumptions about legal services," said Fastcase CEO Ed Walters. "The 2022 class of honorees is making profound changes for the next generation of law. We celebrate these impactful advocates and inspiring innovators who are shaping the future under incredibly challenging circumstances."
Now, Nagely joins the elite group of Fastcase 50 winners for his years-long mission to increase access to the law and legal services for the nearly 90% of people who do not currently have affordable access. His site, BookLawyer.com, seeks to give people from all walks of life free answers to their legal questions. And individuals and small business owners who need additional legal help can also use BookLawyer to find a lawyer in their area with specific expertise.
"At BookLawyer, we believe everyone should have affordable access to quality legal information and services," Nagely said. "BookLawyer's mission is to give all people the confidence, dignity, and freedom that come with knowing they have affordable access to a lawyer who will get them the benefits and protections of the law and our legal system."
In support of its mission for equal access to the law, BookLawyer provides a wealth of free legal information and searchable databases of state and federal laws. BookLawyer also helps individuals and small business owners find the right lawyer when necessary.
"I am pleased to be included in the Fastcase 50 and to be in the company of so many accomplished people who are working hard to improve our legal system for lawyers, judges, clients, jurors, and all U.S. citizens," Nagely said.. "I sincerely thank the talented leadership at Fastcase for this recognition and hope it helps BookLawyer connect with even more people who need free legal information and help finding the right lawyer when necessary."
About BookLawyer.com
BookLawyer was founded by Neal Nagely in 2006 to help people get free answers to their legal questions. The BookLawyer site works like a free virtual legal encyclopedia, where users can browse through explanations of nearly 1,600 common legal topics and hundreds of short articles written by lawyers (Quick Summaries) to find answers to their legal questions.
With a free BookLawyer account users can also post questions anonymously in the Ask a Lawyer forum and receive answers from one or more lawyers. And if an individual or small business owner needs help finding a lawyer in their state, city, or town with specific legal expertise, they can use the Find a Lawyer tool on the site.
For more information, and to register for a free account, visit http://www.BookLawyer.com.
About the Fastcase 50
Created in 2011, each year, the Fastcase 50 award honors a diverse group of lawyers, legal technologists, policymakers, judges, law librarians, bar association executives, and people from all walks of life. In many cases, honorees are well known, but in many others, the award recognizes people who have made important but unheralded contributions. For more information, visit http://www.fastcase.com/fastcase50.
