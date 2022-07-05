The expansion will increase the location's footprint by 45 percent
HOUSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the expansion of its sales office in Shenzhen, China. The additional space will increase the office's footprint by 45 percent to support the growing employee base in one of China's most thriving – and fastest evolving – tech markets.
The company opened its Shenzhen office in 2008 and moved to its current location in 2018. Since then, the office has more than doubled its employee headcount, adding specialists across multiple departments to fuel growth in the region.
"Over the last four years, our Shenzhen office has expanded from about 20 employees to nearly 50 employees," said Claudio Chan, Smith's Managing Director, China. "With the addition of onsite cost-savings and IT experts, we can provide better support to our customers in Shenzhen and throughout Asia."
Shenzhen is home to many major technology manufacturers who are headquartered or have key facilities within the city and is also a worldwide hotspot for hardware development. Smith's office is located in the heart of the city's central business district, within the city center. Its surroundings include the Shenzhen Civic Center, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, and a high-speed train station that connects Shenzhen to other major Chinese cities.
"Shenzhen is the epicenter of electronic components in China, and the market is still growing rapidly," said Claudio. "Our larger office space will allow Smith to continue to attract new talent and build our business."
The updated office address is:
Units 1806-09, Gemdale Center
Jintian Road, Futian District
Shenzhen, CN 518048
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
