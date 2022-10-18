You & Me Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- You & Me Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that You & Me Realty, an ethical and customer service-oriented real estate company, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Jason J. Bouchard is the top-producing agent who founded You & Me Realty after five years of facilitating versatile real estate transactions in the Greater Austin market. The average Austin agent closes 12 transactions annually, but in the three years before launching You & Me Realty, Bouchard closed over 160. During that time, his sales production exceeded $60 million, and he netted his clients an average of 12% more than his competitors. You & Me Realty, Bouchard's latest venture, specializes in listings in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan areas.
"You & Me Realty was built upon the pillars of faith, loyalty, integrity, and exemplary customer service, which form the backbone that links me to my team and our clients," Bouchard said. "We aim to build trust with our buyers and sellers every step of the way and earn the right to be their agents for life."
Partnering with Side will ensure You & Me Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting You & Me Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, You & Me Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions will accelerate and simplify my daily transactional tasks so that I can keep a steady eye on the specific needs of my clients. This ensures I can help them achieve their immediate goals while helping them build toward their future," Bouchard said.
About You & Me Realty
Built upon the pillars of faith, loyalty, integrity, and exemplary customer service, You & Me Realty is more than your average real estate company. Led by top-producing agent Jason J. Bouchard, the team partners with its clients and guides them with expertise and educational value to achieve results that will help them live their best lives. You & Me Realty specializes in maximizing sellers' profits and represents clients throughout the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth metroplexes. For more information, visit http://www.youandmere.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
