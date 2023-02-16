For the first time, SPOTIO earned the best software award, which recognizes the top-rated sales product companies worldwide based on customer reviews and market presence.
ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO, the industry-leading sales engagement platform for field sales teams, is honored to announce it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, earning the 45th spot of the best sales products in the world. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 Crowd is visited by 80 million software buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
This announcement marked SPOTIO's first time receiving this prestigious award earned because of the overwhelmingly-positive feedback collected from actual SPOTIO customers.
"We are proud to be named alongside all the other outstanding companies in this prestigious group. It represents years of hard work and focus on our mission of helping our customers achieve more", says Jonathan Moss, SPOTIO's Head of Product. "We are excited about the future for field sales engagement, and we look forward to more product innovation and growth."
The lists G2 created are based on data from over two million authentic, verified customer reviews. Some highlights from the past year that helped SPOTIO earn top marks include:
- "The best tool you can find in the B2B sales industry!"
- "Using SPOTIO made my life way easier and organized"
- "SPOTIO is a solid tool that keeps getting better"
- "An excellent tool to provide structure, communication, and strategy for our company"
- "SPOTIO is a solid upgrade from SalesRabbit"
Having earned the #1 spot in Field Sales and 15 G2 awards in December alone, SPOTIO is no stranger to this type of recognition. However, being named a leading provider of Sales Products worldwide is a milestone achievement and a bright spot in the company's eight-year history.
"It's truly an honor to be counted as one of the Best Sales Products on G2," said SPOTIO Founder and CEO Trey Gibson. "This list is a who's who of sales software, and I speak for the whole SPOTIO team when I say we couldn't be prouder to be recognized alongside some of the biggest and most influential companies in the world."
Learn more about what actual users have to say (or leave your review of SPOTIO) on G2 Crowd's SPOTIO review page.
About G2
G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. Visit the SPOTIO website to start your field sales transformation today.
