DESERI, the new luxury fashion brand taking the world by storm with their signature collection of premium-quality handbags designed to provide women everywhere with new-found confidence and versatile accessories for any occasion.
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born from a lifelong passion for fashion, black-owned luxury handbag brand DESERI officially launched their first-ever collection of premium, high-quality handbags. The Dallas-based brand debuted their new line of signature wallets, totes, clutches, and crossbody bags this past weekend that focus on combining the beloved elements of European fashion with premium quality leathers to create highly desirable accessories for women at reasonable price points. Each handbag is handcrafted in Spain and includes a threefold impact that remains top of mind throughout the design process; unmatched versatility, unapologetic confidence, and unmistakable style.
On Friday, December 2, 2022, DESERI hosted an exclusive invite-only launch event that entertained over 300+ individuals including a mixture of local influencers, press, and community leaders. Attendees had the opportunity to view the collection first-hand during a high-energy fashion show, as well as enjoy a few drinks from their signature menu, show stopping performances, and an exclusive pop-up shop where guests were able to directly purchase their favorite bags of the evening. The distinctive range of handbags captivated the attention of Downtown Dallas with its variety of striking color choices, interchangeable straps, and meticulous craftsmanship.
"I spent a four-year period of my life living in Barcelona and Paris where I had access to learning about industry-leading accessories and seeing world-class materials turned into quality, luxury products," says Designer, Founder and CEO, Deseri Kelley. "I felt an overwhelming need to share my knowledge with others and provide a line of handbags for women to feel more confident in themselves while ensuring their pieces are timeless and versatile for any occasion."
Showcasing a close-up experience of the fashion scene during Deseri's time abroad, each handbag in the collection features her signature touch resulting in a brand that is the essence of its founder. Personally sourcing Spanish and Italian leathers, the superior aesthetic of European fabrics underpins the line's inspiration and offers a level of quality that is immediately apparent. Established with a distinctive personal style, a global standard of design and production informs every piece DESERI brings to the market. In this way, the pioneering line aims to reclaim and elevate the myriad of spaces occupied by modern women.
If you're interested in pre-ordering any of the handbags offered within DESERI's collection, each item is available for purchase at http://www.deseri.com. Connect with DESERI on Instagram at @deseriofficial.
