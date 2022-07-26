At the end of Q1, Neighborhood Credit Union officially acquired Pollock Employees Credit Union.
DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pollock Employees Credit Union was a Dallas-based credit union founded in 1934 with a little over 900 members. After 40 years of dedicated service, the Pollock Employees CU CEO, Gene Pittman, made the decision to retire. As a part of his legacy, Mr. Pittman hand-picked Neighborhood Credit Union as a partner because of the financial institution's exceptional digital and member service excellence.
"The merging of two long-time Dallas credit unions gives more digital access to our newest members from Pollock Employees Credit Union and allows us to build more financial relationships in our neighborhoods," said Neighborhood Credit Union CEO, Chet Kimmell. "I am grateful to Kelly Gidney, our Chief Risk Officer, and Mr. Pittman for bringing this partnership together."
Chet Kimmell serves as President and CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union. A former certified public accountant, Kimmell has been CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union since 1994, overseeing growth from $100 million to over $1 billion in assets.
Neighborhood Credit Union provides members with top-of-the-line products and services, including Prize Savings Accounts that reward members for saving their money, free Kasasa Checking accounts, High Yield Savings accounts and Auto Loans with some of the best rates in the region, along with 24/7 digital services and a commitment to financial empowerment in the community.
The first credit union in Dallas (chartered April 18, 1930), Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving anyone who lives, works or worships in the State of Texas. With more than 60,000 members and locations across North Texas, Neighborhood Credit Union has been a loyal and trusted financial partner for 92 years and continues to welcome new members daily. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit http://www.myncu.com.
