134-Key, 'Leading Hotels' Property Will Feature Dynamic Culinary & Entertainment Offerings, Blending Warm, Texas Hospitality With Elevated European Flair
DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harwood International, the global Dallas-based real estate firm today, announced the company's flagship boutique hotel property, Hôtel Swexan. Set to open in the summer of 2023, Hôtel Swexan will serve as the crown jewel of the more-walkable-than-ever 19-city block Harwood District.
Hôtel Swexan's moniker stands for "Swiss meets Texan," inspired by Harwood International founders' multi-generational Swiss-Texan family heritage. Operated by Harwood Hospitality Group with a collective of 100 years of experience, the destination represents a complete expression of the group's five-decade-long vision for the Harwood neighborhood in Dallas. The hotel's design is reflective of the founders' travels and passion for art and design, offering guests an immersive European-inspired journey throughout the multi-faceted, transformative spaces.
Hôtel Swexan will bring the neighborhood world-class culinary, entertainment, and cultural experiences layered throughout the building. Designed with all generations in mind, the hotel will play host to an eclectic mix of personalities where locals and visitors collide.
"It is with great pride that we announce Hôtel Swexan to the ever-changing Dallas skyline and community. With a combination of exquisite design, an exceptional location, and a nod to our company's Swiss Texan heritage, the first-of-its-kind destination will introduce a new level of style and distinctive Swiss-inspired luxury to our great city," said Jessica Young Reid, Director of Marketing, Harwood International. "We believe the hotel will add a vibrance to the community, which has always been central to our company's mission. We hope the space will become a best-loved culinary, cultural, and nightlife destination right in the heart of Harwood District."
The 22-story modern tower is the third building in the Harwood District designed with world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. The mirrored structure exemplifies Kuma's philosophy that buildings should enrich the connection between architecture and its surrounding landscape.
Interior design for the hotel is being executed by Harwood's design team, who have taken cues from the world's greatest cities, combining the classic with the contemporary and a twist on conventions, incorporating a blend of influences that work together in harmony. Art and design elements throughout are inspired by exploration and adventure, offering a creative flair that is both timeless and unique. As visitors meander, they will be taken on a journey to experience and explore each European city that has inspired the interior architecture and furnishings. The hotel's service elements will be specially crafted as a form of art, providing an immersive life-as-art guest experience.
Hôtel Swexan's grand foyer will serve as a backdrop for unique artworks that will change year-round. The hotel's interior architectural details are inspired by a classical 19th-century Parisian residence-turned-hotel, with comfortable yet elegant furniture and intricate, hand-carved stone and wooden fireplaces on every floor of the hotel.
The lobby lounge provides a transformable, intimate experience from day to night with warm lighting and design elements mixed with rich masculine leathers, carved millwork walls, plank wood ceilings, and wood parquet floors. The grand lobby and surrounding lobby-level spaces will host three very different immersive dining experiences, including all-day high tea and martini bars, a dimly-lit two-story library cocktail bar, and a hidden underground lounge.
Brimming with timeless European style and handsome Texas warmth, Hôtel Swexan's 134 well-appointed guest rooms have a residential feel, featuring five-fixture baths and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering sweeping views of the Dallas skyline. The hotel includes ten suites; six on a dedicated grand premier suite floor and four additional suites, which include two premier garden balcony suites. Each space is timeless, layered, and unique, allowing guests a different discovery and experience on every visit.
The hotel will offer bespoke guest stay amenities with the strictest attention to detail, including a 20th-floor rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool spanning 75 feet, where visitors can relax and unwind on upholstered chaise loungers or in VIP cabanas. The Moroccan, Boho-style space holds a pool bar as well as a sit-down dining concept, where guests will gather to take in rooftop panoramic city views and socialize.
The sixth floor holds a dedicated grand event space designed with classic Corinthian details, including floor-to-ceiling classically-styled white millwork walls, polished marble floors, custom brass chandeliers, and antique hand-carved fireplaces. The 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space includes two grand ballrooms and three private meeting rooms that will become the premier venue for meetings, exhibition shows, wedding ceremonies, receptions, and special celebrations.
The seventh floor will host a private social club and the property's signature steakhouse, Stillwell's, which will be open to the public nightly.
The hotel's eighth floor is dedicated to a state-of-the-art wellness and fitness center with unparalleled views and a large outdoor patio that doubles the space for yoga, bootcamps, and outdoor activities. The locker areas offer separate wet and dry saunas for men and women.
Hôtel Swexan will be Harwood Hospitality Group's flagship hotel in Dallas, offering the confluence of Texan charm and international European flair within the vertical urban retreat. The property will introduce bespoke guest amenities, sophisticated culinary experiences, and energetic nightlife to the neighborhood.
Hôtel Swexan will create over 300 jobs. Paired with the new Harwood Hospitality Group restaurant openings, the group will create over 500 new jobs in 2023. For more information, please visit hotelswexan.com.
About Harwood International
Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets, including Dallas, Geneva, and London's West End. Harwood is organized by four verticals: Asset Management & Leasing, Capital Markets, Development, and Hospitality. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality - while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.
Harwood International is best known for transforming the Dallas neighborhood into the acclaimed Harwood District featuring premier-class AA office, luxury residential, and retail space set within a park-like campus with gardens and art-filled lobbies. The 19-city block District will continue to grow to include over 11 million square feet of office, retail, and residential development.
Harwood International's leadership is based on its world-class experience, name-brand architecture, exacting finishes, and a focus on energy efficiency and green space. The company has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building. Please visit harwoodinternational.com for more information.
###
Media Contact
Lauren Land, Murphy O'Brien, 1 310-453-2539, harwood@murphyobrien.com
Jessica Young Reid, Harwood International, 469-576-3310, jyoung@harwoodinc.com
SOURCE Harwood International