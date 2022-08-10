Cayance Assisted Living & Memory Care of Katy, TX, a Sagora Senior Living community, was voted "Best of Assisted Living" for the Katy/Fulshear area during Living Magazine's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vote is in and Caydance Assisted Living & Memory Care, a Sagora Senior Living community in Katy, Texas, took home top honors.
Readers of Living Magazine selected Caydance Assisted Living & Memory Care as "Best of Assisted Living" for the Katy/Fulshear area during its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Living Magazine unveiled the winners as part of its August edition.
"Being voted 'Best of Assisted Living' by readers shows how Caydance Assisted Living & Memory Care continues to provide exceptional, expert care to its residents," Sagora Senior Living Corporate Director of Operations Christal Hoffman said. "Each day, Caydance's team members personify Sagora's Resident First philosophy."
Caydance Assisted Living & Memory Care is located on Kingsland Boulevard in Katy. It offers individualized, adaptive care plans for both Memory Care and Assisted Living residents. Programs are focused on providing residents with a sense of peace, comfort and dignity while allowing them to remain active for as long as possible.
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top-50 senior housing providers and abides by a Resident-First philosophy. The company operates more than 50 communities in 11 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
