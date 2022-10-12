Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund focused on AI-enabled software, has led a $1.5M investment round with a $300,000 investment in Notably, an all-in-one research platform that helps teams collect, analyze, and share qualitative research.
DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund focused on AI-enabled software, has led a $1.5M investment round with a $300,000 investment in Notably, an all-in-one research platform that helps teams collect, analyze, and share qualitative research.
Notably is an innovative company using AI and data to help researchers and product organizations streamline research and analysis. Their product has been used to support mid-market and enterprise software companies, as well as clinical researchers, government entities, and nonprofits. Notably has supported teams from organizations such as Alloy, Gem, Seattle Children's Hospital, AWS, Salesforce, Walmart, Dropbox, and more.
Cofounders Brittany Fuller and Allison Marshall saw a need with the shift from the pandemic in how research teams work, gather data, and collaborate virtually. With higher volumes of data, organizations have more complex research questions and problems to solve for. Notably helps researchers, designers, and product managers discover unique insights in a fraction of the time it typically takes with outdated tools like spreadsheets, notepads, and whiteboards.
"We've been pleasantly surprised at the use cases Notably has supported. While originally created with product researchers in mind, we've seen Notably used to support life-changing work in clinical trials, local government decisions, and other nonprofits. It's exciting to be part of this impactful work." - Brittany Fuller, Cofounder, Notably
Notably will use this funding to invest in engineering, machine learning capabilities, and overall growth for the young company. Notably leadership is excited about the possibilities that come from not just the investment, but the relationships with investors like those at Sentiero Ventures.
"Notably is right at the center of a trend around human-machine augmentation that we're excited about at Sentiero Ventures. We're seeing amazing results when humans are paired with machines to do greater-quality work. The process of organizing, collecting data, and using that to be able to get to the complex, creative work is now easier than ever with solutions like Notably." - David Evans, Managing Partner of Sentiero Ventures.
About Sentiero Ventures
Sentiero Ventures is a Dallas-based firm, investing in early-stage software companies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) as a key element of their solution, capitalizing on the artificial intelligence sector that is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a unique approach to screening and supporting investments, Sentiero is closing the gap between what AI can do and what is useful to a business. The fund invests in verticals including Business Services, Software, Marketing, Real Estate, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Entertainment. After investment, Sentiero creates a pathway for its investor-advisors to help support their portfolio companies with operating expertise and connections to potential clients and partners. http://www.sentiero.vc.
Media Contact
David Evans, Sentiero Ventures, 1 2146605758, david@sentiero.vc
SOURCE Sentiero Ventures