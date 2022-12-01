Through Bolt Data and Kelley Austin's partnership, both companies will provide supplemental support to help transform their customers' operations with Salesforce.
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Salesforce, more than 150,000 companies use its suite of offerings to generate sales, provide service and elevate their marketing efforts.
In fact, it was reported that 58% of Salesforce customers have plans to add additional Clouds.
As a Salesforce implementation partner and technology solution provider that develops tailored solutions for enterprise organizations, Bolt Data has over ten years of experience specializing in the implementation of Salesforce Service, Manufacturing and Sales Clouds. When it comes to Marketing Cloud-related products, they saw a need amongst their customers an opportunity to expand their offerings.
But, they couldn't do it alone. They needed a company with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Solution implementations. Kelley Austin, a Salesforce Consulting partner, was the perfect fit for a partnership. Similarly, Kelley Austin was looking for a Service Cloud implementation partner to expand their offerings for Field Service, and Bolt Data fit the bill.
The goal of this partnership is to provide their respective customers with streamlined Salesforce Cloud implementation support. By doing so, each company is able to keep its projects in-house which makes it a more convenient and effective solution for customers.
With this partnership, Bolt Data will provide Kelley Austin with Salesforce Service Cloud implementation support for its field service customers while Kelley Austin will provide Salesforce Marketing Solutions implementation support to Bolt Data's customers.
"Balance is crucial in business and we needed a partner that provided complimentary services for our customers," said Allan Alexopulos, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bolt Data. "Our ability to augment each other's Salesforce strengths helps both our businesses reach new levels and unlock greater potential for continued success for our respective customers."
Bolt Data is a Salesforce partner that's dedicated almost exclusively to field service and has helped drive its clients' transformations with its Salesforce implementation services, prebuilt accelerators, and connected field service application.
The benefits of Salesforce Field Service and Salesforce Marketing Cloud include but aren't limited to:
Salesforce Field Service: Businesses can reduce costs, increase efficiency, and schedule seamlessly from a single platform. This helps resolve field service calls faster and can also optimize onsite operations in real time.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud: Companies are able to optimize their analytics, automation, emails, data management and much more. This tool empowers companies to find their future customers and get them to the sales team which makes the lead-to-conversion process faster.
"The Salesforce suite of products is vast and it's nearly impossible to have true expertise across the board. It's important that companies work with firms that have experience in the specific product they're using as opposed to just familiarity. That experience will save you wasted time and money down the road," said Hunter Austin, Managing Partner at Kelley Austin. "We're excited that this partnership will allow both companies to shine in their respective areas and be a huge benefit to each other's customer bases."
