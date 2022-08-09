Customers Can Test Drive and Buy the 2022 Hyundai Venue at the Greg May Hyundai Dealership
WACO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for a safe and dependable SUV for their daily commute should consider purchasing the 2022 Hyundai Venue. The 2022 Hyundai Venue offers optimum space for cargo and passengers and comes with a wide range of safety elements. Customers can visit the Greg May Hyundai dealership in Waco, Texas, to know more about the 2022 Hyundai Venue.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue starts at $19,000 and is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL, and Limited. The base trim of the 2022 Hyundai Venue packs a Smartstream four-cylinder Continuously Variable Valve Timing engine that displaces 1.6 liters to make 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque. An Intelligent Variable Transmission system drives the front wheels of the 2022 Hyundai Venue. The vehicle also has a fuel tank capacity of 11.9 liters and fetches 29 MPG city, 33 MPG highway, and 31 MPG combined when appropriately maintained.
On the safety front, the 2022 Hyundai Venue has best-in-class scores. The vehicle is home to Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), LATCH, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), among many others.
Interested customers can test drive the 2022 Hyundai Venue at Greg May Hyundai at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas. Prospective buyers can visit the dealership's website or call (254) 327-1616 to check out financing options or any ongoing offers that might be available on the new 2022 Hyundai Venue.
