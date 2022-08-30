Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help improve profitability and achieve faster time to market through variation management.
MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, a company known for helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management, will exhibit at IMTS from September 12th-17th. IMTS is a place where creators, builders, sellers, and drivers of manufacturing technology meet to connect and be inspired. Industry professionals from around the globe will attend IMTS to discover the latest innovations in digital and traditional manufacturing, experience more than 15,000 new machining technologies, and find processes that will help solve their manufacturing challenges and improve efficiency. The Sigmetrix team will be at booth 135961 located in the East Building, Level 3 to demonstrate their solutions and answer any questions.
Variation is a reality of the manufacturing process and can be costly if not properly controlled. Sigmetrix focuses on helping their customers improve profitability by balancing the cost of poor product quality with the cost of manufacturing costs. This benefit can be achieved by:
- Quickly iterating to find dimensional controls for desired quality
- Making cost-effective process decisions
- Determining impact and action for "out of spec" parts
- Assisting with sustaining engineering and cost reduction efforts
- Providing consistency of data and understanding throughout the process
In addition to impacting cost, variation can affect cycle time. In today's market, many companies either want to reduce development cost/time or want to gain a competitive edge by beating their competitors to market. Sigmetrix understands that ignoring mechanical variation during the initial design can create multiple iterative design loops. Sigmetrix is helping to avoid these issues by:
- Gaining insights that prototypes do not typically provide
- Analyzing product concepts that were previously too difficult to model
- Providing consistency of data and understanding throughout the process
"Sigmetrix is trying to help companies manage their variation to make better products," stated Ed Walsh, VP of Global Sales. "Better products means that the product is safe and will operate more efficiently. Variation is something that is inevitable in manufacturing and can affect the quality of products. This can make products less competitive or create a poor customer experience. "
Sigmetrix is the global leader in tolerance analysis and GD&T authoring software, as well as training and consulting on topics of mechanical variation, GD&T, and dimensional management. Our solutions and services enable companies to better understand the impact of manufacturing variations on their designs, facilitating the ability to make more objective cost and quality decisions, achieving faster time to market, and delivering more innovative products. Our solutions include:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with designs from PTC Creo, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5-6, and NX CAD systems
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T / GPS consistent with either the ASME or ISO standards
- EZtol, a standalone 1-D tolerance stackup analysis tool that works with designs from most popular CAD systems as well as CAD-neutral file formats
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
To learn more about IMTS 2022 please visit - https://www.imts.com
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better solutions for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
