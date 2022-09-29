Iscential and Nationwide announce new partnership with definitive brokerage general agent agreement for Nationwide Life.
HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iscential and Nationwide are pleased to announce new partnership in the form of brokerage general agent agreement focused on helping Nationwide Property and Casualty appointed agencies to better serve Nationwide members through life insurance and other ancillary products and services. The goal of the partnership is to expand opportunities and education for Nationwide Life appointed agencies through a multi-tiered approach. This approach brings together relationships, sales processes, support, total compensation, and training.
To successfully bring these aspects to agents, Iscential formed the Iscential Markets platform. This platform brings together multiple products, processes, and support that allow agencies to perform consistently, better serve clients, and grow revenue. Iscential envisions this platform enables other agencies to consistently do the right thing for their clients and be there in their time of need.
On the partnership with Nationwide, Iscential's CEO, Warren Barhorst says "I have always had a passion for teaching other agents how to better serve their clients, ensuring they will be there for their client during their most trying times. We all worry about the wrong things, and it is important that the foundation of everyone's risk management plan be based on solving for the number one risk – the death of a loved one. I look forward to the continued development of the Iscential Markets platform and how it will enable agents to be industry leaders by providing cutting edge solutions, support, training, and development."
For more information on Iscential Markets contact brad.sorensen@iscential.com or justin.valenzuela@iscential.com.
Media Contact
Shelby Barhorst, Iscential, 713-856-5533, shelby.barhorst@iscential.com
SOURCE Iscential