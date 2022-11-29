The United States Swim School Association named Kendra Walker, a swimming lesson veteran, its 2022 Guiding Light recipient for her generous commitment to teaching, helping and serving the association and its members.
DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emler Swim School's Kendra Walker received the Guiding Light award from the US Swim School Association (USSSA) at the organization's national conference in Maui, Hawaii this September.
Guiding Light recipients provide notable service through guidance, important projects and steady participation. USSSA members nominate candidates, and the USSSA board of directors makes the final selection.
"Kendra is a beacon and inspiration to those in the swimming world. She is so worthy and deserving of this recognition," said Emler CEO Greg Laird. "She makes Emler, the industry and the world better. We are incredibly lucky to have her."
Among colleagues around the globe, Walker is known for her dedication, generosity, focus and taking care of issues without fanfare. For the last several years, Kendra has been the chair of the Education Committee, creating online courses for the association. As part of the award ceremony, USSSA created a video with messages from people close to Walker. The number of people and sincerity of their messages speaks volumes about her impact.
"It was an honor to be recognized by my peers in the swim school industry with this award," said Walker. "The United States Swim School Association was instrumental in Emler Swim School's foundational growth and success, and we have valued friendships with swim school owners from around the world."
Walker, who has been with Emler for nearly 30 years, is passionate about water safety and has a long list of contributions to the industry, including previously serving on the board of directors for USSSA. As a result, members in the swim community often seek out her advice about water safety, registration software and business systems.
Her deep love of the water spills into her personal life, as she encouraged and supported her children on their journeys to earn swim team spots at Texas Christian University and the U.S. Air Force Academy. She is now teaching her grandchildren how fun swimming can be.
The United States Swim School Association is the largest swim school association in the country. It is focused on supporting better, safer swim school businesses and believes in providing children with positive learning environments. For more information, visit https://www.usswimschools.org/
About Emler Swim School
In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes them to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that their child will learn to swim.
Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.
With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the needs of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
