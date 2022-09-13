U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has named healthcare industry veteran Robert Manning as a vice president of business development. In his new position, Manning will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of USOSM by seeking out new surgeon partners and ensuring a smooth transition during the partnership process.
IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has named healthcare industry veteran Robert Manning as a vice president of business development. In his new position, Manning will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of USOSM by seeking out new surgeon partners and ensuring a smooth transition during the partnership process.
"We're excited to announce Robert Manning has joined USOSM as a vice president of business development," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Robert has more than 20 years of healthcare experience and is particularly skilled at working with private practice physicians across a wide variety of specialties. He'll be an excellent addition to our team."
During his career, Manning has participated in more than 100 M&A transactions in various locations throughout the country, encompassing a variety of enterprise values, market locations and specialties. He is adept at identifying opportunities, synergies and solutions for healthcare practices and systems, ensuring the highest quality patient care is delivered affordably. He also has more than 20 years of experience working one-on-one with private practice physicians.
"I enjoy collaborating with physicians to create an ideal environment for them to address the operational and administrative burdens of managing a practice. It's vital, and it's a place where I can make an immediate contribution," said Manning. "USOSM has an outstanding and experienced team, an excellent operational infrastructure and great service offerings. The oral surgeons they partner with have world-class Net Promoter Scores and are completely dedicated to clinical excellence. There's strong growth opportunity in the oral surgery space as a whole and with USOSM in particular."
Manning has held a number of high-profile positions, such as vice president of business development for US Renal Care, where he managed joint venture partnerships with nephrologists and dialysis clinics. He also served as vice president of corporate development at National Spine & Pain Centers, where he initiated, evaluated and negotiated partnerships with interventional pain management physician practices and surgery centers.
Before that, Manning served as vice president of business development at Mednax Inc. While there, he developed strategic partnerships with neonatology, anesthesiology and radiology physicians to increase provider collaboration and support the company's comprehensive marketing strategy.
In addition, Manning held a wide variety of leadership roles for Fresenius Medical Care, where he worked for eight years. Manning supported the company's growth strategies through business development, dialysis facility development, vascular access mergers and acquisitions and other key-market, growth initiatives.
Prior to joining Fresenius, Manning served as director of corporate development and strategy for Physicians Dialysis Inc., a start-up focused on rapid growth through acquisitions, physician joint ventures and de novo development. Manning started his career in healthcare at Johnson & Johnson, later joining Baxter Healthcare, where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.
Manning has a bachelor's degree in communications from Syracuse University. He completed the Program on Negotiation from Harvard Law School and earned certificates in quantitative modeling from the University of Pennsylvania. Manning will be based out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 21 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Michigan and Illinois. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
