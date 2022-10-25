The Texas exhibit house earned two Best Stand Gold Awards and one Best Stand Platinum Award for projects in three different industries. Projects recognized include automotive client Solera (Gold), healthcare client Liberty Software (Gold) and aviation client Aerometals (Platinum).
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing company and exhibit house, is pleased to announce that the company has earned three awards from the 2022 World Exhibition Stand Awards (WESA), which "celebrates the outstanding talents and creativity of the world's best design teams."
The Trade Group was honored to be recognized for projects in three different industries. The firm earned Gold Awards for clients Solera (Best Stand at an Automotive Event) and Liberty Software (Best Stand at a Healthcare Event). The Trade Group also received a Platinum Award for client Aerometals (Best Stand at an Aviation Event).
According to Mike Graziani, Vice President of Design at The Trade Group, "This trio of projects is a testament to the level of creativity, passion and energy that TTG emerged with as a result of the pandemic. The Aerometals project provided a ray of light for our team as one of the first builds we completed amid the near shuttering of the live event industry."
The World Exhibition Stand Awards recognizes the industry's top creative talent. Design firms submitted projects from a "huge range of business sectors, exhibition stand sizes, digital experiences, brand storytelling, engagement, effective use of technology, design and creativity from anywhere in the world," according to WESA.
To be recognized on the world stage of elite design firms is something The Trade Group doesn't take lightly, especially as the exhibition industry celebrates its triumphant return.
As Graziani explains, "It's an exciting time at TTG. With the exhibition industry going strong and our move to a new facility with expanded capabilities, our staff is truly reenergized. The three World Exhibition Stand Awards are proof of that and based on the roster of projects we have coming up; this is only the beginning."
To learn more about the creative design, exhibit building and fabrication services available through The Trade Group, visit the firm's website at http://www.tradegroup.com or call (800) 343-2005 to speak with a design consultant.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company that specializes in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.
