Paranet Solutions, a managed service, and Cybersecurity Provider, announced it has successfully completed compliance for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination and Type II Compliance in accordance with standards from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paranet Solutions, a managed service, and Cybersecurity Provider, today announced it has successfully completed compliance for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination and Type II Compliance. This analysis once again validates Paranet Solutions as a trusted and secure technology partner for its users and their data assets.
SOC2 is an independent audit conducted to review a company's effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. SOC2 certification is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of the organization's systems and organizational controls. Paranet Solutions successfully completed the SOC2 Type I audit in June of this year and continued the testing process, receiving Type II compliance in October of 2022.
Paranet Solutions SOC 2 examinations for both Type I and Type II compliance testing were conducted in accordance with standards from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type I testing asserts the company's systems and control meet SOC2 initial audit standards. SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms that the internal systems and controls of the organization are effective at meeting audit standards on a continuous basis while ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected.
"The nature of our business dictates that we take the necessary steps to ensure we protect sensitive data our clients have entrusted with us, and we have clear processes to protect ourselves as well," said Jim Crocco, CEO, Paranet Solutions. "We are proud to invest time, money, and resources in our SOC 2 Type II audits to provide accountability and reassurance to our clients that we are constantly monitoring and testing control and processes that directly affect their business. We wouldn't have it any other way."
Media Contact
Jim Crocco, Anvil & Hammer Agency, 1 (940) 268-5419, info@anvilandhammer.com
SOURCE Paranet Solutions