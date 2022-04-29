Gemba Academy's New VMS Courses Provide Effective Training to Resolve and Prevent Problems in a Remote Work Environment by Leveraging Technology and Team-based Lean and Six Sigma Continuous Improvement Methods
KELLER, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have struggled to transfer previously effective management skills over to a virtual format. Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, has responded to this challenge by introducing an online, on-demand, video-based course on Virtual Management Systems (VMS).
Establishing a VMS involves much more than just implementing a video-conferencing platform. Gemba Academy's VMS course provides a framework for adapting important management tools, such as daily huddles, visual dashboards, and problem-solving techniques, over to a virtual format.
"The pandemic showed us both the difficulty and opportunity of remote work. With effective virtual management systems, teams can be created and led to achieve and even surpass the productivity and efficiency of traditional in-person groups while creating the additional flexibility increasingly valued by remote individuals," explains Kevin Meyer, partner and co-founder.
"Challenges arise when managers can no longer physically go see the work, can't see each other's body language, and are unable to communicate informally as they used to do in a traditional office setting," says Jon Miller, partner and co-founder. "As the workplace continues to evolve, our courses can help prevent conflict or resolve problems due to collaboration in different places and time zones."
An effective VMS framework combines the use of technology, good teamwork habits, and process visualization. Once this framework is established, leaders are better equipped to oversee a team of remote workers. Additionally, remote workers will have the tools they need in order to work more productively.
Gemba Academy's VMS course series consists of ten parts:
- What Is a Virtual Management System?
- Forming Virtual Teams
- How to Create a Virtual Management System Board
- Using Technology to Enable Virtual Management
- How to Run a Virtual Management Meeting
- How to Build Virtual Management Discipline
- Getting Started with Virtual Management Systems
- How to Do Virtual Gemba Walks
- Weekly Virtual Team Meeting Example (Edited)
- Weekly Virtual Team Meeting Example (Full-length)
"Interested individuals should keep in mind that Gemba Academy's VMS course is part of a broader and deeper library of business operations and continuous improvement learning content," adds Steven Kane, Director of Coaching and Certification.
For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings
To register for Gemba Academy's VMS courses
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
