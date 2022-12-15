NFL Hall of Famer and Four-Time Super Bowl Winning Quarterback For The Pittsburgh Steelers to Speak at Annual Event on April 4, 2023 in Dallas, Texas
DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM (formerly PRSM, Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association), the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, today announced that Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, will deliver the keynote address at the ConnexFM Annual Conference on April 4, 2023. Mr. Bradshaw, a success both on and off the field, will help set the tone of the event and shares with audiences his strategies for maintaining success through persistent self-improvement.
"All of us want to better ourselves – to learn about ourselves and to apply that learning towards a common goal," said Legendary Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw. "At a time when business is experiencing very serious challenges, perhaps it's time to go back to basics and take a closer look at what makes people successful despite disappointment, adversity and relentless competition. I look forward to engaging with the ConnexFM audience to think in new ways about sacrifice, pain, competition and adversity, while giving specific examples of how to focus the power of dreaming, thinking and strategizing towards goals and success."
The event, taking place at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, Texas from April 2-5, 2023, will bring together executives from around the world to showcase innovations and solutions at the largest trade show and networking event for professionals in the facilities management industry.
"At ConnexFM we believe in delivering you with a competitive advantage," stated Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "By securing Mr. Bradshaw as our keynote this year, we are certain that his messages will resound with our attendees and inspire them to bring their efforts to the next level. It's an honor to have one of the greatest football players in history deliver the keynote address at the 2023 event."
Mr. Bradshaw has been with FOX's NFL Sunday program since its inception in 1994, and his work on America's most-watched NFL pregame show for 26 consecutive years earned him three Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2008. The first player chosen in the 1970 draft, Bradshaw became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). Mr. Bradshaw has written five books and was named 1999's Man of the Year by the Big Sisters of America and 2000's Father of the Year by the National Father's Day Council; and, in 2002, he became the NFL's first player to receive a Star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
The ConnexFM National Conference brings the facilities management ecosystem together for their mutual benefit through content, community and connections. Designed as a multi-day event that provides a forum for muti-site retail and facilities management professionals to exchange ideas as well as help solve the most pressing issues facing the industry. Providing attendees with various interactive educational discussions, the 2023 National Conference will equip attendees with best practices and trends on topics such as Economic Social Governance (ESG), Business Recipes for Success, The Evolving Professional, Social Media and sharing Research & Trends (among others). The event schedule of the annual National Conference can be seen here.
"Our goal is to create immersive education and networking events to help you make new connections every day," said Pat Bacigalupo, ConnexFM Chair. "This year, it's all about embracing the combination of learning, fun, taking advantage of the opportunities to challenge and shifting your mindset to engage with others and explore new possibilities and innovative ideas. We look forward to seeing everyone in Dallas this year – attendees will leave the event some valuable insights and solutions that will have a real-world impact on their organizations."
To register for the event as well as get for more information about ConnexFM's National Conference, visit ConnexFM2023.
About the ConnexFM National Conference
ConnexFM's National Conference brings the facilities management ecosystem together for their mutual benefit through content, community and connections. Designed as a multi-day event that provides a forum for muti-site retail and facilities management professionals to exchange ideas as well as help solve the most pressing issues facing the industry.
ConnexFM packs the best retail and facilities management education, information and networking into its conferences. For nearly three decades, conferences have offered attendees the perfect blend of networking, education and real-world solutions to issues facing muti-site retail and facilities management professionals. Created by industry experts and senior level practitioners who have firsthand knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the industry, every one of ConnexFM's programs and events are created with attendees and their organizations in mind.
About ConnexFM
ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.
Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.
ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.
To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.
