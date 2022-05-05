Committed to consumer priorities and meeting budgeting needs, Scout & Cellar to lower retail prices through May in anticipation of upcoming holidays and celebrations
DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While most prices are increasing across the U.S., especially in wine regions like Napa Valley, woman-founded and led winery, Scout & Cellar, is lowering all retail prices for over 130 wines with up to 40% price reductions through May 2022 as a part of their month-long Sip, Share & Celebrate promotion to meet consumers' budgeting needs impacted by ongoing economic inflation.
In addition to their many instilled initiatives reinforcing their commitment to consumer transparency in the wine industry, Scout & Cellar realizes that household budgeting is more paramount than ever before. With inflation affecting the economy across the U.S., Scout & Cellar's main priority is to break through, connect, and enforce accessibility for all consumers.
"When we launched Scout & Cellar in 2017, we were driven by passion to share wildly delicious wine that showcases the authenticity of terroir beginning in the vineyard," says CEO Sarah Shadonix. "Since day one, we've maintained our commitment to protect this authenticity from soil to sip, and we've been relentless in our pursuit to share our wine with as many people as possible. We're mindful of an inflationary economy and the impact it's having on household budgets. Yet there are so many things to celebrate during the month of May, so we want to meet people where they are. It's our hope that by lowering our prices in May, we can make our Clean-Crafted™ wine more accessible than ever as people gather around tables across the country to sip, share and celebrate their way into summer."
This site-wide promotion launches today, May 5th, and will continue through May 31st. Wine prices will be lowered up to 40% and all May price reductions also apply to committed customers who are a part of Scout & Cellar's Auto-Sip Program (which already boasts a 10% discount on all wines selected for the Auto-Sip order).
About Scout & Cellar
Founded in 2017, Scout & Cellar is a Clean-Crafted™, woman-founded and led winery that has created a higher standard for how wine is made by creating a more authentic, sustainable, and delicious approach to the wine-making process. From ensuring grapes are grown without toxic pesticides through independent testing, to producing wine that is low in sulfites and made without artificial processing aids, ingredients, or added sugar, Scout & Cellar guarantees that all its wines adhere to their Clean-Crafted Commitment®. Scout & Cellar products are available online at scoutandcellar.com where you can shop directly or with the help of our network of Independent Consultants who share a passion for the wine and the standard by which it is made.
