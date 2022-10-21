Anblicks was honored for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the DFW area. Over 5,000 other businesses were considered for this award and Anblicks was chosen for the top 50.
DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project the Dallas Business Journal conducts, ranking the fastest-growing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth based on revenue growth over a three-year period for companies that have between $10 million to $1 billion of annual revenue. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider headquartered in Dallas, was among 5,000 other businesses that matched the same criteria that were also considered for this achievement.
"To make the top 50 is a huge deal. It represents the top 1% of all companies in DFW that were considered for this award. The Dallas Business Journal reaches a vast audience of business professionals in Dallas and surrounding areas, and we are honored to have been chosen and receive such a prestigious award." Quoted Kumar Kanakamedala, Chief Executive Officer at Anblicks.
Anblicks has focused its business strategy on growth in recent years, and this award proves its efforts are paying off. As more companies look to their digital future and map out what that looks like, Anblicks has been front and center in assisting them through these transformation journeys.
About Dallas Business Journal (https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/)
Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the leading source for local business news, research, and events in the Dallas Fort Worth area. The publication provides value to its constituents by helping them grow their businesses, make money, and grow their careers through a comprehensive set of vehicles, which include print, digital, and events. The publication is a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications. It is owned by Advance Publications, a private publishing company that also owns Condé Nast magazines and Newhouse newspapers.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics Company based out of Dallas, TX, with offices in USA, India, and Australia. Since 2004, Anblicks has been helping customers by bringing value to their data, implementing modern data architecture and advanced analytics solutions in the cloud.
