The company is expanding its unique Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) solution across the United States.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy, the first Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) solution in the home health market, has experienced record growth in 2022 as demand for its services soars. The company, which provides physical, occupational, and speech therapist staffing services for home health provider agencies nationally, completed four acquisitions and expanded into two additional markets in the first half of the year. InHome Therapy has also raised additional growth capital from new investor TT Capital Partners and from original investor NewSpring to continue technology development, acquisitions, and new market expansion.
Four acquisitions so far in 2022
The company has scaled dramatically in staff size and geographic reach with the acquisitions of Florida-based Contract Therapy Services, Inc., Austin-based Remedy Therapy Staffing, Dallas-based North Texas Home Therapy Professionals, and Palm Beach-based Advanced Healthcare Services. These transactions have increased InHome Therapy's therapist network and business staff by triple digits.
"We're proud to have partnered with some of the most talented and passionate therapists in this industry, and we can't wait to build on that momentum as we continue to grow," said Matt Murphy, InHome Therapy CEO. "As the first HTaaS solution in the market, there's a lot of ground to cover on this new frontier of home health—and we're excited to do it with talented professionals who genuinely care about our purpose and our commitment to building a community of the best in-home therapists."
Expanding geographic reach
InHome Therapy also grew its footprint by starting up operations in Orlando and Houston. The company has established contracts with over 40 new home health agencies in those markets, many of which are well-known national brands.
"So far this year, we've hired hundreds of therapists and assistants, growing our number of active clinicians across the country to meet demand. This expanded team conducted over 100,000 patient encounters through June," said Dan Haggerty, InHome Therapy's chief revenue officer.
As the company has grown, demand for additional clinicians has increased significantly. "In September, we are kicking off an initiative to hire 200 therapists and assistants in two months across California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Ohio, and Indiana to better meet our agencies' demands," Haggerty added.
Technology advances
InHome Therapy has also developed technology to streamline processes, maintain efficiency, and support therapists as it grows. To date, the company has launched a tool which helps match referrals with therapists and assistants, and a community platform where therapists can access training and resources.
"At InHome Therapy, we fundamentally believe that to administer quality care, we need to provide therapists with the tools, training, freedom, and support they need to deliver results for our agency partners and their patients," said Murphy.
InHome Therapy leverages its Home Therapy as a Service solution through unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring that patients, therapists, and agencies rise together. Today InHome Therapy employs hundreds of therapists and has completed over 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country. For more information, visit http://www.inhometherapy.com.
