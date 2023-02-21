Gartner listed Unvired as a representative vendor in the 2022 Market Guide for Multi-Experience Development Platforms for its low-code platform Turbo Apps which provides a collaborative environment for business and IT users to create multi-experience apps that deliver a seamless user experience across multiple touch points and devices.
HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unvired Inc, a Houston-based Digital Solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the latest 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Multi experience Development Platforms. It is recognized for its Turbo Apps Platform, a low code/no-code platform for business and IT users to build multi-experience apps fast in a visual environment with a simple drag-and-drop interface.
According to Gartner, "Multi-experience development platforms (MXDPs) and Low-code Application Platforms (LCAPs) are popular technologies for enterprise app development" One of Gartner's recommendations is "Software engineering leaders responsible for app development technologies should deliver a consistent UX across a broad portfolio of digital products by enabling fusion teams of business and IT users to build and manage products on the same platform."
Unvired Turbo Apps is a low-code app development platform that provides a collaborative environment for business and IT users to create multi-experience apps that deliver a seamless user experience across multiple touch points and devices. With pre-built templates, reusable components, and a visual workflow designer for workflow automation and integrations, the platform simplifies the app development process and enhances employee & customer experience.
Gartner forecasts, "By 2027, multi-experience development platforms will be the enabling platforms for 40% of Super apps built in large enterprises."
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner® in the latest Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms. We believe Unvired's inclusion in this prestigious guide further validates that our solution Turbo Apps, is well suited to support low-code and multi-experience app development for enterprise customers. It reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that empowers businesses to create seamless multi-experience solutions. We are proud to be in this exciting and rapidly evolving industry." said Alok Pant, CEO at Unvired Inc.
Gartner, "Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms", Adrian Leow, Jason Wong, Arun Batchu, Frank O'Connor, 10 August 2022.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Unvired
Unvired Inc. is a Texas (USA) incorporated Company headquartered in Houston. Unvired Turbo Apps is a low-code app development platform for business and IT users to build multi-experience apps that deliver a seamless user experience across multiple touch points and devices. We provide Digital Transformation solutions and have been offering "Connected Worker" solutions for over ten years with in-depth knowledge in defining mobile asset management, plant maintenance, and mobile inventory warehouse management-related business processes. Unvired is committed to helping its clients realize the benefits of digital enterprise at a disruptively low cost and time to implement. Our key differentiators include happy reference customers, cost leadership, remote implementations, responsiveness, flexibility, and certified SAP partner status. For more information, visit us on the web at https://unvired.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unvired-inc/
