Solar Art is happy to announce the acquisitions of Metro Tint in Phoenix and Amersol in Dallas. Both companies are market leaders and focus on commercial window film sales. This expands Solar Art's reach into new markets outside of the West Coast where it has typically focused.
PHOENIX and DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "After a two year drought of no acquisitions due to Covid we are happy to be back at it by adding these market leaders to our portfolio of companies. Both of these companies have long histories and great reputations, we are excited to bring them on board.
Doing this for the 9th and 10th time we have learned so much about what it takes to acquire and help current owners either transition out of the business or stay on and have a better work life balance. By tailoring each acquisition to the needs of the owner and our core focus on employee culture, it has enabled us to facilitate many successful acquisitions." said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.
About Solar Art
Solar Art is one of the nation's largest window film installation companies dedicated to providing solutions for improving existing glass. Solar Art services include energy efficient window film, security window film, anti graffiti film, and specialty graphics. Solar Art is headquartered in Orange County, California with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas and Phoenix. To learn more, visit the Solar Art website at http://www.solarart.com. Or learn more about our two new locations at:
