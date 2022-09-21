Automates Extended Labor Warranty Processes Within Field Service Management Platform
ARGYLE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB Warranties, the HVAC industry's leading provider of extended labor warranties, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sera Systems, Inc., creator of SeraⓇ , the new era in field service management software (FSM). This cutting-edge initiative is designed to disrupt the US HVAC market.
The new partnership will integrate JB Warranties with Sera to provide a host of benefits to HVAC dealers, including:
- Workflow improvements ending the daily challenges contractors face
- Frictionless processes that improve efficiencies
- Recurring revenue stream without additional overhead expenses
- Peace of mind for homeowners
Both companies offer dealer incentives as part of this initiative.
- Sera will offer special pricing on Sera subscriptions and services to registered JB Warranties dealers.
- JB Warranties will fund a co-op program for dealers that purchase warranties within the Sera platform. Dealers will be eligible to receive co-op funds equal to up to 5% of their purchases. Dealers can utilize their accrued co-op funds to buy down the costs of their Sera subscriptions.
Jeff Bohannan, CEO & President, JB Warranties shares, "JB Warranties is dedicated to providing value to our growing dealer base. Integrating our extended labor warranty processes within Sera will help our dealers save time and automate workflows. The new co-op program will also help dealers buy down their Sera subscriptions, reducing their total cost of ownership."
Billy Stevens, CEO, Sera Systems, adds, "Sera is excited to partner with JB Warranties. We designed Sera to bring simplicity to the businesses in our industry. Through this integration with JB Warranties, dealers can increase efficiencies by automating the selling, purchase and claims processing of extended labor warranties."
HVAC dealers in the US that would like to register with JB Warranties can do so at http://www.jbwarranties.com. Dealers can schedule a Sera demo at sales.sera.tech/jbw.
##
About JB Warranties
JB Warranties is the premier warranty provider in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning [3] (HVAC) and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast, in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft.
About Sera Systems, Inc.
Sera Systems offers a new generation of field service management software that is increasing revenue by more than 50% for small-to-midsize companies within six months of usage. Sera focuses on time management, profit margin, cash flow, and membership management using each client's own data to boost financial performance and establish long-term business viability and growth. Sera's core components of Admin Portal, Customer Hub, and Tech App offer a total business solution that needs no add-ons. Sera is fully operational in 30 days. For more information, please visit http://www.sera.tech.
Media Contact
Kevin Thornton, JB Warranties.com, 1 855-742-5522, dealersuccess@jbwarranties.com
Deb Ranelle, Sera Systems, pr@sera.tech
SOURCE JB Warranties.com