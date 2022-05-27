R. Reagan Sahadi and his wife receive two awards at annual Goliad Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center awards banquet.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney R. Reagan Sahadi and his wife, Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, have been selected as the recipients of two awards at the annual Goliad Chamber Of Commerce & Visitors Center Awards Banquet held on April 22, 2022, at the Goliad Auditorium. The theme of the night was "Goliad Proud."
Sahadi and his wife have remained focused on the revitalization of the important historical city of Goliad, Texas. The pair have purchased and gifted the First National Bank building to the city as well as donated funds for the repair and cleaning of the city's World War II memorial. Their continued support to the community has resulted in the fostering of additional businesses in Goliad such as Commercial Street Bar and Deborah's Kitchen Table.
The Goliad Chamber has honored Sahadi with two awards for this dedication, including the "Economic Development Ally of the Year Award," presented by the mayor and city council, and the "Anice Read Memorial Award" in recognition of continued support toward the vision of the Goliad Main Street Program.
"This family has shown an interest and support in the Goliad community by purchasing properties and investing, and to make more space available to the community. We have been grateful enough to receive the First National Bank Building from them; they also converted one of the spaces in their commercial street property into a working kitchen and restaurant - and now we have Deborah's Kitchen downtown." said Goliad mayor, Brenda Moses.
Sahadi, raised in South Texas, has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. The Sahadi Legal Group is planning a permanent office in Goliad in 2022 which will serve Goliad and the surrounding areas. Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, Sahadi's wife, is part of a family that has called Goliad County home for generations.
"This family has been the perfect addition to downtown Goliad. They see the value in the Main Street district, and purchased both properties, renovated them, and brought in stable businesses for the past couple of years," said Main Street Board Director, Kelli Miller. "They're always great sponsors and supporters of our Main Street events, projects, and the entire Goliad community. They take great pride in their properties, and for the past two years, put on the best Christmas decorated building in the district! We are proud to have supporters like them in our community and can't wait to see what they come up with next."
For more information please visit http://www.sahadilegal.com.
####
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, R. Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience. The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. http://www.sahadilegal.com
Media Contact
Reagan Sahadi, Sahadi Legal Group, 8889753331, info@reputationrhino.com
SOURCE Sahadi Legal Group