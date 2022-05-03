GRM Information Management has been selected by CCI Health Services, a Maryland-based nonprofit health organization, to provide a suite of healthcare information management (HIM) solutions that will assist them in managing their patient data management function.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management has been selected by CCI Health Services, a Maryland-based nonprofit health organization, to provide a suite of healthcare information management (HIM) solutions that will assist them in managing their patient data management function.
As a leader in enterprise content management (ECM), GRM is uniquely capable of transforming CCI's business and data management processes. GRM's cloud-based content management platform and solutions fundamentally change how businesses, particularly in healthcare, manage their digital data assets.
"We have been a long-term beneficiary of GRM's data management capabilities," says Dr. Sonya Bruton, CEO & President of CCI Health Services. "Our expanded partnership is helping us automate time-consuming information management tasks so we can focus on providing better care to our patients."
The three components of GRM's HIM suite are Clinical Document iFiling, Release of Information and a Chart Retrieval service.
GRM's Clinical Document iFiling solution consumes and indexes patient data, employing intelligent forms and robotic process automation. This solution improves the efficiency and speed of processing patient data, lowering labor costs and improving quality of care.
The suite also includes GRM's Release of Information (ROI) service. Efficiently securing and delivering patient data to requesting parties, the platform is highly-secure and HIPAA compliant.
In addition to the Clinical Document iFiling and ROI services that CCI takes advantage of, GRM's collection of HIM Automation services is rounded out by a Chart Retrieval solution which is defined by an efficient request and delivery of medical charts and records on behalf of doctors or patients to accommodate transfer of care requirements. This process works in tandem with the Clinical Document iFiling system and ROI interface to improve the management and exchange of patient data.
"Data management in the healthcare industry is one of GRM's areas of greatest expertise," says Dan Zaccardi, GRM sales executive. "We're excited to work with CCI and deliver HIM solutions that transform their operations and allow them to realize some really dramatic benefits."
About GRM
GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.
GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.
