Dallas-based law firm Sumner Schick has expanded its team with newly hired associate attorney Lauren Cox.
DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumner Schick has hired Lauren Cox as an associate attorney in the firm's civil litigation section. Cox will represent local and national clients in a wide range of disputes, including commercial, labor, and employment, premises liability, franchise disputes, qui tam/whistleblower, construction and real estate litigation, and business transactions.
"I am honored to join Sumner Schick, and I look forward to delivering the unparalleled client service that this firm is known for," said Cox. "Sumner Schick is more than just a place to work. It is a privilege to be part of a team of incredibly talented and down-to-earth attorneys."
Before joining Sumner Schick, Cox worked for several law firms, where she developed a well-rounded litigation practice. During her nearly four years of practice, Cox served on the outside litigation team for an iconic fast-food chain focusing on personal injury and tort defense, premises liability, and transportation litigation cases. In addition to civil defense litigation, Cox also has experience in representing plaintiffs in a variety of personal injury matters. Prior to law school, Cox graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. In 2018, Cox graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and was admitted to the Texas State Bar shortly thereafter.
"Lauren is a dynamic attorney with a wide range of capabilities that is difficult to find in young attorneys," said Managing Partner Justin Sumner. "Lauren's personality and demeanor is a perfect fit for our progressive firm environment. She is an excellent legal writer and fantastic with clients – truly understanding the client's objectives and then executing. Lauren's addition further bolsters our exceptional civil litigation team, and we are thrilled that she chose to join Sumner Schick."
Sumner Schick LLP is a Dallas-based law firm that represents businesses (companies) and individuals in commercial litigation, business transactions, labor and employment law, health care compliance and regulatory law, qui tam/whistleblower defense and prosecution, Franchisor/Franchisee disputes, premises liability, real estate & construction, criminal defense, catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, and general business law matters. The firm's attorneys advise and advocate for the interests of individuals and businesses of every size, including several Fortune 500 companies located nationwide. Learn more about Sumner Schick LLP at http://www.sumnerschick.com.
Media Contact
Justin Sumner, Sumner Schick LLP, 1 (214) 965-9229, info@risermg.com
Charlotte Carson, Riser Media Group, 9723703646, info@risermg.com
SOURCE Sumner Schick LLP