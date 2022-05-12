Zipps Liquor, a liquor store chain offering exceptional service and prices to Texas residents, donates a portion of sales proceeds to Hope For The Warriors.
CONROE, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zipps Liquor, a chain of popular liquor stores in Texas, proudly donates a portion of sales proceeds for its allocated bottles of liquor to Hope For The Warriors. The liquor company just completed its second donation to the Hope For The Warriors organization.
Zipps Liquor has 33 stores located throughout Texas and provides locals and visitors with access to a wide variety of quality wine, liquor, and beer products. The liquor store also partners with Drizly, DoorDash, and Uber Eats to fulfill delivery orders by local customers.
To help give back to the community, Zipps Liquor donates a portion of its sales proceeds from its allocated bottles to an organization called Hope For The Warriors. The Hope For The Warriors organization was founded by military families and is grounded in family values. The organization offers programs and services designed to assist wounded veterans and the family members of wounded and fallen veterans.
Hope For The Warriors focuses on providing peer engagement, health and wellness services, transition services, and community connections to veterans and their loved ones. The program also encourages physical activity through its Run For The Warriors event, 30x30 Virtual Challenges, and other outdoor adventures. The primary goal of Hope For The Warriors is to help those touched by military service succeed at home and in their professional lives. The program also connects veterans and their family members to physical and emotional wellness services as needed.
Anuj Mittal, the Chief Operation Officer at Zipps Liquor, stated, "Zipps Liquor is proud to contribute to an organization as worthy as Hope For The Warriors, and we look forward to this number growing." The liquor company just completed a donation of $11,586. In total, Zipps Liquor has donated nearly $22,0000 to the Hope For The Warriors organization. The donated money represents a portion of the proceeds from allocated bottle sales.
Zipps Liquor offers limited edition allocated bottles a few times throughout the year. These bottles are collectible and also help support charitable causes. When customers purchase allocated bottles, they are helping to support the Hope For The Warriors charity, since a portion of allocated bottle sales goes to the charity.
Individuals and organizations that would like to purchase some of the highest-quality liquor Zipps Liquor has to offer while also supporting veterans and their families are invited to purchase limited-edition bottles online and pick them up at select Zipps Liquor locations. Currently, allocated bottles are available at the Bellville, Conroe, Dayton, and Livingston Zipps Liquor locations. Inventory may vary by location.
Individuals who are interested in learning more about the Hope For The Warriors Project and how to donate time or money can learn more by visiting (https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/).
About Zipps Liquor
Zipps Liquor is a chain of liquor stores offering lower prices, excellent service, and all the best brands. We have one of the largest selections of Beer, Spirits, and Wine. Whether you're looking for your go-to bottle or looking for something off the beaten path, we carry it!
