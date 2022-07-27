Strategic Growth Plan Includes Realignment of Production Leadership and Research and Development Initiatives

HUMBLE, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company", "Third Coast", "we", "us", or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 second quarter financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $301.2 million to $2.75 billion, or 12.3%, over the first quarter of 2022, and a 77.2% increase over the $1.55 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Deposits reached $2.90 billion, an increase of $311.1 million, or 12.0%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 62.5% over the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $412.0 million to $519.6 million and now represent 17.9% of total deposits.
  • Total assets reached $3.36 billion, a sequential increase of $317.7 million, or 10.4%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.34 billion, or 66.8%, more than the $2.01 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.43 and $21.00, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
  • Opened 14th location in June 2022 with a de novo branch located in Georgetown, Texas.

"Third Coast is pleased to report another quarter of strong organic growth," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loans are up $1.20 billion in the last year while our asset quality has improved consistently both on a percentage and an absolute basis. We are fortunate to operate in attractive Texas markets with extraordinary bankers that are focused on serving our clients, driving these financial results.

"Beginning in the second quarter, we refocused our efforts toward our strategic growth plan to further position the Company for success, including the structured realignment of our production leadership and making investments in our future, such as the development of new products and services. As part of our leadership realignment, earlier this week we announced the promotions of Bill Bobbora and Andrew Novarini to lead our Commercial Banking group and Community Banking group, respectively. From a research and development perspective, we incurred additional expenses related to our Fintech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiatives. By making these investments, we believe we will be in a much better position to grow deposit and fee income. We are excited about these potential opportunities for the Company.

"In the meantime, we remain committed to our long-term focus of serving our customers, building relationships, cultivating technological evolution, and expanding our markets. Regarding our branch network, we opened our 13th branch in Ft. Worth, Texas in the first quarter and our 14th branch in Georgetown, Texas in June. 

"Looking ahead, we believe that our strategic growth plan positions us well to leverage our existing infrastructure. We also believe our teams, particularly those that we have recruited over the past 12 months, are performing at a high level and we expect them to continue to exceed our expectations. I am confident we will continue to improve our financial performance and expand relationships with new and potential clients within the Texas business community," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the second quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.3% from $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 77.2% from $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2021. PPP loans declined to $8.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $26.7 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio increased $319.1 million, or 13.2%, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 52.9% annualized. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $116.7 million and Commercial loans up $158.8 million from March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the second quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets declining $1.4 million, or 11.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. Improvement was primarily the result of the sale of the other real estate owned property. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, which served to increase the allowance to $26.7 million, or 0.97% of the $2.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022. Provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of June 30, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.40%, which decreased from 0.44% at March 31, 2022 and 0.73% at June 30, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, charge-offs and recoveries were minimal, representing a net recovery of $4,000 and a net charge-off of $77,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.0% from $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 62.5% from $1.78 billion as of June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $931.6 million at March 31, 2022 to $519.6 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $144.7 million, or 38.6%, from June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 17.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022, down from 36.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, and 21.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of June 30, 2022 increased $756.9 million, or 56.0%, from March 31, 2022 and savings accounts as of June 30, 2022 increased $3.6 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $37.5 million, or 13.9%.

The average cost of deposits was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2022, representing a 19 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and the movement of a group of significant customer deposit accounts from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the significant increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and increased interest rates paid on deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.77%, a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 62 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.73% compared to 4.90% at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction from the first quarter of 2022 of $310,000 in loan fees and $883,000 in PPP fees.

Net interest income totaled $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.0% from $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.6% from $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, and increased by $7.6 million, or 32.5%, from the second quarter of 2021.  Interest expense was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.8 million, or 141.7% from $2.0 million for the first of 2022 and an increase of 75.6% from $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to interest paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts and interest related to the subordinated debt issued in March 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in derivative income of $583,000 in the second quarter of 2022 offset by a $98,000 gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of a SBA loan sold in the second quarter of 2022.  There were no sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 12.8% from $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to a loss on the sale of other real estate owned of $350,000, a one-time legal settlement of $900,000, and increased salary expense related to additional employees hired in the first and second quarters of 2022. We also incurred additional professional expenses related to potential new products and services and attorney fees and additional FDIC assessment expense as a result of increased rates due to bank growth. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 353 as of June 30, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 78.52% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 75.09% in the first quarter of 2022, and 79.64% in the second quarter of 2021. The slight improvement in the efficiency ratio from the second quarter of 2021 was due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.   

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased slightly to $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 from $0.16 per share and $0.15 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. 

_______________________________

(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 4, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13731039#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly  after the call at  https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 14 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.                                                                                                                                                                                                  

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







2022





2021



(Dollars in thousands)



June 30





March 31





December 31





September 30





June 30



ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents:































Cash and due from banks



$

317,462





$

369,782





$

326,733





$

359,888





$

352,544



Federal funds sold





2,741







1,538







292







696







1,228



Total cash and cash equivalents





320,203







371,320







327,025







360,584







353,772



































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks





132







132







131







131







131



Investment securities available-for-sale





157,261







126,218







26,432







26,431







25,991



Loans held for investment





2,749,177







2,447,945







2,068,724







1,612,394







1,551,722



Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss





(26,666)







(23,312)







(19,295)







(15,571)







(13,394)



Loans, net





2,722,511







2,424,633







2,049,429







1,596,823







1,538,328



Accrued interest receivable





12,568







12,648







10,228







10,238







11,350



Premises and equipment, net





22,888







20,846







19,045







18,364







15,859



Other real estate owned





-







1,666







1,676







1,676







1,686



Bank-owned life insurance





51,919







26,671







26,528







26,382







26,237



Non-marketable securities, at cost





15,213







11,327







7,527







10,905







8,032



Deferred tax asset, net





7,179







4,258







4,123







4,456







3,836



Core Deposit Intangible, net





1,211







1,252







1,292







1,332







1,373



Goodwill





18,034







18,034







18,034







18,034







18,034



Other assets





28,943







21,383







7,942







6,815







8,671



Total assets



$

3,358,062





$

3,040,388





$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300



































LIABILITIES































Deposits:































Noninterest bearing



$

519,614





$

931,622





$

531,401





$

364,418





$

374,942



Interest bearing





2,378,650







1,655,547







1,609,798







1,451,533







1,408,326



Total deposits





2,898,264







2,587,169







2,141,199







1,815,951







1,783,268



































Accrued interest payable





1,683







387







437







477







866



Other liabilities





26,906







20,122







7,769







8,291







7,845



FHLB advances





18,000







50,000







50,000







50,250







50,000



Note Payable - Line of Credit





30,875







1,000







1,000







1,000







20,500



Note Payable - Subordinated Debentures





80,367







80,507







-







-







13,000



Total liabilities





3,056,095







2,739,185







2,200,405







1,875,969







1,875,479



































Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares





-







-







-







2,060







1,876



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock





13,543







13,524







13,482







9,387







6,647



Additional paid-in capital





250,413







249,775







249,202







160,725







97,821



Retained earnings





40,393







38,116







36,029







35,675







33,290



Accumulated other comprehensive income





(1,283)







887







1,393







1,394







1,042



Treasury stock, at cost





(1,099)







(1,099)







(1,099)







(979)







(979)









301,967







301,203







299,007







206,202







137,821



Less:  ESOP-owned shares





-







-







-







(2,060)







(1,876)



Total shareholders' equity





301,967







301,203







299,007







204,142







135,945



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

3,358,062





$

3,040,388





$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300



 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended









2022





2021





2021





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30





March 31





December 31





September 30





June 30





December 31





INTEREST INCOME:







































Loans, including fees



$

31,164





$

26,682





$

26,226





$

23,940





$

23,522





$

98,886





Investment securities available-for-sale





894







276







265







265







261







1,043





Federal funds sold and other





451







226







169







194







148







686





Total interest income





32,509







27,184







26,660







24,399







23,931







100,615













































INTEREST EXPENSE:







































Deposit accounts





3,443







1,844







1,913







2,023







2,213







8,526





FHLB advances and notes payable





1,328







130







128







374







504







1,536





Total interest expense





4,771







1,974







2,041







2,397







2,717







10,062













































Net interest income





27,738







25,210







24,619







22,002







21,214







90,553













































Provision for loan losses





3,350







4,000







6,100







2,323







-







9,923













































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





24,388







21,210







18,519







19,679







21,214







80,630













































NONINTEREST INCOME:







































Service charges and fees





617







619







566







559







770







2,367





Gain on sale of SBA loans





98







-







411







175







-







586





Other





551







1,047







1,078







230







339







1,925





Total noninterest income





1,266







1,666







2,055







964







1,109







4,878













































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







































Salaries and employee benefits





13,994







13,324







14,029







12,138







12,512







48,642





Data processing and network expense





932







922







786







844







820







3,060





Occupancy and equipment expense





1,830







1,873







1,557







1,419







1,195







5,367





Legal and professional





2,001







1,746







1,450







1,164







1,564







5,293





Loan operations and other real estate owned expense





282







278







275







495







170







1,963





Advertising and marketing





467







427







657







422







406







1,889





Telephone and communications





99







100







115







119







168







595





Software purchases and maintenance





201







198







248







261







192







852





Regulatory assessments





956







645







506







252







294







1,101





Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned





350







-







-







-







(31)







344





Other





1,661







668







464







527







489







1,919





Total noninterest expense





22,773







20,181







20,087







17,641







17,779







71,025













































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





2,881







2,695







487







3,002







4,544







14,483













































Income tax expense





604







608







133







617







955







3,059













































NET INCOME



$

2,277





$

2,087





$

354





$

2,385





$

3,589





$

11,424













































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:







































Basic earnings per share



$

0.17





$

0.16





$

0.03





$

0.29





$

0.57





$

1.45





Diluted earnings per share



$

0.16





$

0.15





$

0.03





$

0.28





$

0.55





$

1.40





 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







2022





2021





2021



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30





March 31





December 31





September 30





June 30





December 31



Net Income



$

2,277





$

2,087





$

354





$

2,385





$

3,589





$

11,424















































































Earnings per share, basic



$

0.17





$

0.16





$

0.03





$

0.29





$

0.57





$

1.45



Earnings per share, diluted



$

0.16





$

0.15





$

0.03





$

0.28





$

0.55





$

1.40



Dividends per share



$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-









































Return on average assets (A)





0.29

%





0.32

%





0.06

%





0.46

%





0.71

%





0.55

%

Return on average equity (A)





3.01

%





2.81

%





0.55

%





5.41

%





11.45

%





6.70

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)





3.77

%





4.09

%





4.78

%





4.49

%





4.39

%





4.65

%

Efficiency ratio (D)





78.52

%





75.09

%





75.31

%





76.81

%





79.64

%





74.43

%







































Capital Ratios





































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):





































Total shareholders' equity to total assets





8.99

%





9.91

%





11.96

%





9.90

%





6.85

%





11.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)





8.47

%





9.33

%





11.28

%





9.06

%





5.94

%





11.28

%







































Third Coast Bank, SSB:





































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)





11.60

%





12.36

%





12.63

%





11.89

%





11.24

%





12.63

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





11.60

%





12.36

%





12.63

%





11.89

%





11.24

%





12.63

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





12.40

%





13.17

%





13.54

%





12.96

%





12.32

%





13.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)





12.47

%





13.66

%





12.27

%





8.39

%





6.93

%





12.27

%







































Other Data





































Weighted average shares:





































Basic





13,454,423







13,385,324







10,724,545







8,099,878







6,339,850







7,874,110



Diluted





13,822,522







13,755,026







11,156,037







8,448,112







6,535,163







8,138,824



Period end shares outstanding





13,464,093







13,445,782







13,403,324







9,313,929







6,573,684







13,403,324



Book value per share



$

22.43





$

22.40





$

22.31





$

22.14





$

20.97





$

22.31



Tangible book value per share (B)



$

21.00





$

20.97





$

20.87





$

20.06





$

18.01





$

20.87



___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended







June 30, 2022





December 31, 2021





June 30, 2021



(Dollars in thousands)



Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate



Assets























































Interest-earnings assets:























































Investment securities



$

112,793





$

894







3.18

%



$

42,677





$

265







2.46

%



$

25,361





$

261







4.13

%

Loans, gross





2,641,330







31,164







4.73

%





1,774,294







26,226







5.86

%





1,653,012







23,522







5.71

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets





200,801







451







0.90

%





226,197







169







0.30

%





257,991







148







0.23

%

Total interest-earning assets





2,954,924







32,509







4.41

%





2,043,168







26,660







5.18

%





1,936,364







23,931







4.96

%

Less allowance for loan losses





(24,818)



















(17,130)



















(13,531)















Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance





2,930,106



















2,026,038



















1,922,833















Noninterest-earning assets





201,734



















187,770



















103,389















Total assets



$

3,131,840

















$

2,213,808

















$

2,026,222







































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Interest-bearing deposits



$

2,222,677





$

3,443







0.62

%



$

1,485,059





$

1,913







0.51

%



$

1,420,239





$

2,213







0.62

%

Notes payable and fed funds sold





83,390







1,208







5.81

%





1,126







11







3.88

%





33,500







396







4.74

%

FHLB advances





46,319







120







1.04

%





66,315







117







0.70

%





50,000







108







0.87

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities





2,352,386







4,771







0.81

%





1,552,500







2,041







0.52

%





1,503,739







2,717







0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





453,936



















392,955



















386,593















Other liabilities





22,383



















10,770



















10,219















Total liabilities





2,828,705



















1,956,225



















1,900,551















Shareholders' equity





303,135



















257,583



















125,671















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

3,131,840

















$

2,213,808

















$

2,026,222















Net interest income









$

27,738

















$

24,619

















$

21,214









Net interest spread (1)

















3.60

%

















4.66

%

















4.24

%

Net interest margin (2)

















3.77

%

















4.78

%

















4.39

%

____________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights











Three Months Ended







2022





2021



(Dollars in thousands)



June 30





March 31





December 31





September 30





June 30



Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied



$

508,864





$

477,573





$

383,941





$

361,467





$

361,217



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied





464,530







463,618







445,308







345,360







286,533



Residential





273,415







225,649







213,264







179,971







165,890



Construction, development & other





440,925







414,653







320,335







124,548







80,400



Farmland





23,895







13,467







9,934







8,309







6,011



Commercial & industrial





914,845







756,005







611,348







538,551







612,306



Consumer





3,706







3,304







4,001







4,417







4,499



Other





118,997







93,676







80,593







49,771







34,866



Total loans



$

2,749,177





$

2,447,945





$

2,068,724





$

1,612,394





$

1,551,722



































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans



$

9,806





$

9,896





$

10,030





$

11,077





$

5,158



Loans > 90 days and still accruing





387







40







278







561







184



Restructured loans--accruing





785







790







5,295







5,319







5,924



Total nonperforming loans



$

10,978





$

10,726





$

15,603





$

16,957





$

11,266



Other real estate owned





-







1,666







1,676







1,676







1,686



Total nonperforming assets



$

10,978





$

12,392





$

17,279





$

18,633





$

12,952



































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)



$

(4)





$

(17)





$

2,376





$

146





$

77



































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied



$

964





$

986





$

1,008





$

1,032





$

1,058



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied





323







334







346







353







365



Residential





116







121







127







133







76



Construction, development & other





232







238







244







251







257



Farmland





-







-







-







-







-



Commercial & industrial





8,165







8,210







8,297







9,162







3,227



Consumer





-







-







-







-







-



Other





-







-







-







-







-



Purchased credit impaired





6







7







8







146







175



Total nonaccrual loans



$

9,806





$

9,896





$

10,030





$

11,077





$

5,158



































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.33

%





0.41

%





0.69

%





0.89

%





0.64

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans





0.40

%





0.44

%





0.75

%





1.05

%





0.73

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.97

%





0.95

%





0.93

%





0.97

%





0.86

%

QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)





0.00

%





0.00

%





0.53

%





0.04

%





0.02

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 





Three Months Ended





Year Ended







2022





2021





2021



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30





March 31





December 31





September 30





June 30





December 31



Tangible Common Equity:





































Total shareholders' equity



$

301,967





$

301,203





$

299,007





$

206,202





$

137,821





$

299,007



Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net





19,245







19,286







19,326







19,366







19,407







19,326



Tangible shareholders' equity



$

282,722





$

281,917





$

279,681





$

186,836





$

118,414





$

279,681









































Common shares outstanding at end of period





13,464,093







13,445,782







13,403,324







9,313,929







6,573,684







13,403,324



Book Value Per Share



$

22.43





$

22.40





$

22.31





$

22.14





$

20.97





$

22.31



Tangible Book Value Per Share



$

21.00





$

20.97





$

20.87





$

20.06





$

18.01





$

20.87















































































Tangible Assets:





































Total assets



$

3,358,062





$

3,040,388





$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300





$

2,499,412



Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net





19,245







19,286







19,326







19,366







19,407







19,326



Tangible assets



$

3,338,817





$

3,021,102





$

2,480,086





$

2,062,805





$

1,993,893





$

2,480,086









































Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets





8.99

%





9.91

%





11.96

%





9.90

%





6.85

%





11.96

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets





8.47

%





9.33

%





11.28

%





9.06

%





5.94

%





11.28

%

