New book aims to make sense out of reality, explores who we are, and seeks to discover how the universe got started
LOCKHART, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Grasich wants to recount an unproven but new theory of what could have taken place in the history of the universe and how it relates to the everyday minds, choices, and issues of the world. It is for this reason he now releases "Unforeseen Universe" (published by Archway Publishing), a book that aims "to make sense of reality, explores who we are, and offers new insights on how the universe got started."
In this book, Grasich seeks to solve puzzling questions with simple answers. Along the way, he offers a new theory about what the history of the universe can tell humanity about their minds, their choices, and the issues facing the world. He argues that many of the ideas others might have about the universe comes from people who were looking over their shoulders without realizing what is right in front of them.
An excerpt from the book reads:
Bad decisions will complicate your choices. A real conscience or a good friend with a clean nature can help center your choices back to a normal direction. Use the force; it's always there. A true Jedi can see with two eyes because one force or eye (+/+) has been flipped backward. Conscience itself is like looking at two mirrors, but one mirror has been flipped backward to a negative mirror (+/-). This will reveal a third mirror, and that is you! Hear is you looking at two mirrors. This is a pyramid effect for continuous reflection. If you flip the negative mirror back to the positive side, you will disappear with no reflection. Your natural ability to chose will be gone. Flipping one energy to its opposite creates choice, and choice is a balance between two energies (+/-).
"This is a guide to the unforeseen, thought up by an ordinary individual with an extraordinary imagination and new ideas. Newton and Einstein were both open-minded and self-taught master thinkers, obsessed with making sense out of reality. But what is reality? Who are we? How did the universe get started? Was there a big bang? I explore some possible answers to these questions," Grasich says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "For them to become better and wiser persons." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834874-unforeseen-universe
"Unforeseen Universe"
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730396
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730402
E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730419
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
David Grasich likes blazing trails that no one has been on. He asks questions that cannot be answered and writes about things that people notice but cannot see. It is like looking into a mirror and seeing that everything is backward. This is called reality. He considers the things he writes about obvious everyday things that others take for granted.
