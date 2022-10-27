Patsy Swayze: Dancer. Choreographer. Mentor. Trailblazer. Philanthropist. Wife. Mother. Read exclusive stories about Patsy Swayze and Patrick Swayze, and view rarely-seen photos of them.
WALLED LAKE, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local author Sue Tabashnik has written four books, the latest being, Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance. The book is available on Amazon, the author's website: https://www.likedirtydancing.com, and other sites. Twenty-nine fascinating interviews of some of her students, colleagues, friends, and a family member are presented. Sixty-four photos help tell this story.
Swayze was an icon and trailblazer in the dance and performing arts world for decades as a dancer, teacher, mentor, and choreographer. Swayze initially had strong roots in Houston, Texas and then in her later years in Simi Valley, CA. Her work includes founding the Houston Jazz Ballet, teaching at the University of Houston, running her own dance studios, and choreographing for Theatre, Incorporated, Playhouse Theatre, and Hollywood movies. She inspired thousands of dance students, many of whom went on to become professionals in the performing arts. She instilled in all students a strong work ethic and set of values. She was most proud of her family, especially being the mother of five children. Swayze was a pioneer in opening her dance classes and her heart to all students regardless of race, economic, or cultural background. She was a philanthropist. In today's world, it is especially wonderful to have such a hero, someone who gave so much to others and has left such a profound legacy.
Of course, Swayze had one very famous student, her beloved son Patrick. The book touches on their relationship and on Patrick's life. Another renowned student is Jaclyn Smith, who kindly granted an interview for the book.
Tabashnik has been an avid fan of Patrick Swayze since 1988. She met him at several benefits and movie screenings; including meeting up with Patsy and Patrick at fan events at the premiere of One Last Dance in Houston, Texas in 2003.
Jaclyn Smith, Former Student of Patsy, Actress, Designer, and Philanthropist stated, "I can't tell you how much fun I had reading your book. What great memories I had with Patsy. I know that Patsy and Patrick, or "Buddy" as we know him, would be so proud of your book."
Joshua Sinclair, Friend and Colleague of Buddy Swayze, Director, and Writer stated, "Your book traces the experiences of the talented artists who were milestones in Patsy's life and therefore in Patrick's life. Above all, you trace the rise of Patrick's career and his love for dance and acting and how it was impacted by his mother and mentor, Patsy."
Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review stated, ". . . her many achievements have never been fully assembled in one place and celebrated before. . . . Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance represents a key piece of literature. It should become a mainstay in any performing arts or memoir collection."
Dwight Baxter, Former Student of Patsy, Choreographer, Director, Broadway Performer stated, "Patsy was the first one to integrate the world of dance for African Americans in the city of Houston, Texas. . . . This is an important book for students to have to learn the history of African Americans in the dance world."
Media Contact
Sue Tabashnik, Passion Spirit Dreams Press, 1 2487190326, stabashnik@msn.com
SOURCE Sue Tabashnik